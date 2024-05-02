Team Yogibear’s new play is a delightful blend of abstract comedy, infused with elements of fun, confusion, and surprise

Unlike conventional comedy, abstract comedy eschews familiar jokes for a symphony of intellectual stimulation and unexpected humour. City-based Yogibear’s new play — Is there an author in the audience? promises to blend abstract comedy with elements of chaos and surprise. Written by Jean-Pierre Martinez and expertly adapted into an Indianised version, this drama promises laughter and a bit of cultural fusion. Set in a play with-in-the-play format, the drama shows three artistes, expecting a simple audition and reading of a script, only to discover they have been tricked into starring directly in the premiere of a play. Caught off guard and thrust into the spotlight, these performers find themselves navigating a maze of comic twists and turns as they grapple with their newfound roles. The director of the play, who is also the founder of Yogibear, Chandani Agarwal says, “The play is aimed at breaking the fourth wall. The characters will be seen interacting directly with the audience or making eye contact. This approach adds depth to a performance by creating a sense of intimacy and connection between the actors and the audience.”

She further reveals that the play has a surprise element, poised to both surprise and entertain the audience. Chandani sheds light on her choice of play, explaining, “The reason behind taking up this play is that it’s contemporary and it relates to our time.” She emphasises the deeper meaning, saying, “The drama conveys a message that we all are creatures without a creator now. We have to depend on ourselves to create our paths and stop relying on others. Blaming and expecting others to understand and conform to us is futile.”

Khushi Gupta, who will be portraying the character of Maya, shares her excitement about her first foray into acting. She says, “Transitioning into the character and delving into acting felt like uncovering a new facet of my persona. In my everyday life, I exude a carefree and jovial demeanour, yet Maya embodies sarcasm and seriousness. While initially challenging, it proved to be an enjoyable endeavour, unveiling dimensions of my personality previously unknown to me.” For Mayank Kumar Agarwal, stepping into the role of Sam proved to be both an interesting and a valuable learning experience. He tells us, “I am thoroughly enjoying the process of being involved in theatre. It’s fascinating how a single line or dialogue can be delivered with such diverse intentions and nuances.” For a delightful experience, be sure to attend this play for a good time.

Tickets at Rs 200. May 3. 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

