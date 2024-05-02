Tehzeeb Katari on directing 'Relatively Speaking,' ahead of its Kolkata show
What happens when two couples are entangled in a web of hilarious situation? Tehzeeb Katari directs Alan Ayckbourn’s play Relatively Speaking which will be performed at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity on May
Presented by The Madras Players and Chennai Art Theatre, it is a thoroughly enjoyable play and is guaranteed to keep the audience entertained throughout. The actors, Ameera D’Costa, Sarvesh Sridhar, Shaan Katari Libby and Yohan Chacko leave the audience guessing the climax till the last scene.
We catch up with director Tehzeeb ahead of the performance to know more about what went behind in directing the play.
What made you want to direct Relatively Speaking for the stage?
I was looking for a script that was light and humorous - and remembered a wonderful play that a friend, TT Srinath, also a member of the Madras Players Committee, had brought me some years ago. He had seen this play, in London.
How does Relatively Speaking explore relationships?
This brilliant play, featuring quick witted dialogue, is about two couples in a tangled web of misunderstandings! The play is a heady mix of confusion that is hard to resist. Till the final scene, at least three, of the four characters, seem not to have a clear idea of the exact relationships of the others!
How long did it take to get the production up?
It took around two months to get the play ready for production. Some members of the cast were travelling so it was a slow start.
How did you zero in on the cast?
I know these actors and as I read the play, I knew that these four actors would be perfect for the roles. I am delighted with my selection of the cast and truly fortunate that they were all available!
The show will take place at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity. How excited are you about it?
We are ever so excited! We know the Kolkata audience to be appreciative and supportive of good theatre! A few other cities have shown an interest in our play — though dates have not been confirmed as yet. We have performed at BIC, Bangalore and that was a great success.
What was the last play you watched?
The last play I watched was Hold the Mushrooms by Binoy Mohan and directed by one of my favourite directors, Michael Muthu. The play was very good!
Are you working on any play currently?
I am thinking of directing Look Back in Anger by John Osborne, next. It is a wonderful play which I acted in many moons ago!
Tickets to the show are available on the KCC website