Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 promises a three-day extravaganza of pop culture, gaming, and fandom

The countdown to one of India’s most anticipated pop culture events has begun. Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, the largest celebration of comics, anime, gaming, and geek culture in the subcontinent, is gearing up to take over the city this November. For the first time, the event will span three action-packed days — November 15th, 16th, and 17th — promising an immersive experience for fans of all things nerdy, from anime to cosplay to cutting-edge gaming.

This year’s edition will feature a stellar lineup of creators, interactive fan activities, live performances, and exclusive content.

A bigger, bolder celebration

“We’re beyond excited to bring Comic Con India back to Hyderabad and extend it to three days for the first time,” says Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India. “The response from fans has been overwhelming, and we’re ready to make this the biggest edition yet. From comics and cosplay to immersive experiences, gaming tournaments, and special performances, this will be a celebration like no other.”

This year’s expanded format will include a range of new activities and offerings, highlighting Indian comics, fan culture, and the burgeoning gaming scene in India. For attendees, the experience will be multifaceted—combining the best of live panels, shopping, and stage performances, all while creating a vibrant atmosphere of community and fandom.