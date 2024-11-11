Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 promises a three-day extravaganza of pop culture, gaming, and fandom

The countdown to one of India’s most anticipated pop culture events has begun. Hyderabad Comic Con 2024, the largest celebration of comics, anime, gaming, and geek culture in the subcontinent, is gearing up to take over the city this November. For the first time, the event will span three action-packed days — November 15th, 16th, and 17th — promising an immersive experience for fans of all things nerdy, from anime to cosplay to cutting-edge gaming.
This year’s edition will feature a stellar lineup of creators, interactive fan activities, live performances, and exclusive content.
A bigger, bolder celebration
“We’re beyond excited to bring Comic Con India back to Hyderabad and extend it to three days for the first time,” says Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India. “The response from fans has been overwhelming, and we’re ready to make this the biggest edition yet. From comics and cosplay to immersive experiences, gaming tournaments, and special performances, this will be a celebration like no other.”
This year’s expanded format will include a range of new activities and offerings, highlighting Indian comics, fan culture, and the burgeoning gaming scene in India. For attendees, the experience will be multifaceted—combining the best of live panels, shopping, and stage performances, all while creating a vibrant atmosphere of community and fandom.
Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India
Panels, performances, and exclusive Content
Comic Con India will host exclusive panels and sessions with top creators and organisations like Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, and Crunchyroll, as well as renowned Indian and international artists. Expect thought-provoking discussions, deep dives into beloved franchises, and sneak peeks into upcoming releases.
The event will feature a DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con collaboration, blending the best of gaming and pop culture.
The weekend will also feature a host of live performances, including stand-up comedy from some of India’s most popular comedians such as Harsh Gujral, Azeem Banatwalla, Ravi Gupta, and Sayed Bashaar. For music and cosplay enthusiasts, the mainstage will come alive with electrifying performances from Daisuki Cosplay Band, Geek Fruit, and hip-hop artiste Karan Kanchan, among others.
Fans of the gaming world will also have their moment in the spotlight. The event will feature a DreamHack x Hyderabad Comic Con collaboration, blending the best of gaming and pop culture. DreamHack, India’s biggest gaming festival, celebrates its 5th anniversary this year and will bring the usual electric atmosphere of LAN tournaments, esports competitions, and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) zones to the event. With NODWIN Gaming— a leading esports company—at the helm, this year’s Comic Con is set to be an unparalleled celebration of youth culture and digital entertainment.
A hub for Indian and global creators
As always, the event will shine a spotlight on the rich diversity of Indian comics, with publishers like Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, and Prasad Bhat showcasing their latest work. International guests will include Josh Blaylock, known for his work with Devil’s Due Publishing, adding a global dimension to the festivities.
Fans will also be able to engage with an array of brands and experiences, from Maruti Suzuki Arena and Yamaha to Penguin Random House India, which will present Hyderabad’s biggest comic book store at the event.
A festival of fandom
Comic Con India’s Hyderabad edition has always been a hotspot for fans to connect, celebrate their favourite characters, and showcase their creativity through cosplay. This year’s expanded format promises even more space for fans to immerse themselves in their favourite fandoms. Whether you're a comic book enthusiast, a gaming aficionado, or a cosplay connoisseur, there’s something for everyone.
This three-day pop culture extravaganza is poised to be Hyderabad’s biggest youth entertainment event of the year—so gather your friends, grab your costumes, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend of fandom, fun, and fierce competition.
Tickets INR 899 onwards. Available online.
November 15-17, 11 am to 8 pm.
At the Hitex Exhibition Centre.