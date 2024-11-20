Bengaluru gets a new inclusive arts centre

Bengaluru's thriving arts and culture scene just got a new update. With a vibrant new performing arts space nestled in the centre of the HSR Layout, there's a new platform for individuals in the city.
Established by the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled the Samarthanam Art Centre is expected to be an inclusive space to nurture, empower, and showcase the artistic prowess of individuals with or without disabilities. The inauguration for the same was attended by playback singer Kunal Ganjawala, who also performed on the stage of the art center.
Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, the founder of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled who led the team in producing the end result of this vibrant new space shared that this space intends to change the mindset of people towards those with disabilities. "The Samarthanam Art Centre is a dream realised — a space where creativity knows no boundaries and talent flourishes in a fully accessible, inclusive environment. This centre not only supports artistes with disabilities but also challenges the world’s perception of their capabilities," he added.
This space ultimately represents a significant step towards a more inclusive society. By providing a dedicated space for artistic expression and training, the center empowers individuals with disabilities to pursue their passions and contribute to the cultural landscape.