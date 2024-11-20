Bengaluru gets a new inclusive arts centre

Bengaluru's thriving arts and culture scene just got a new update. With a vibrant new performing arts space nestled in the centre of the HSR Layout, there's a new platform for individuals in the city.

Established by the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled the Samarthanam Art Centre is expected to be an inclusive space to nurture, empower, and showcase the artistic prowess of individuals with or without disabilities. The inauguration for the same was attended by playback singer Kunal Ganjawala, who also performed on the stage of the art center.