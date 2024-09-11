Beats of spirituality

It’s Ganpati Bappa Morya all around the nation as people celebrate the 10-day Vinayaka Chavithi with all their might and happiness. While there was much excitement on day one to welcome Lord Ganesha, the second day is when the visarjan rituals commence and people dance to music and drum beats to bid adieu to Ganesha until next year. And they make sure to find the best bands and orchestras so they can enjoy the festival. Hyderabad’s band performance for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are grand as usual. CE talks to the bands that have been making this celebration special.

‘For Ganesh Chaturthi we have a special sound system’

Located at Pathar Ki Dargah, Lal Darwaza, Sri Venkateshwara Musical Brass Band Co has been playing music for over seven decades and are popular due to their unique style. Third-generation G Praveen Kumar, who is in charge of the band, says, “We started out 75 years ago near the Nehru statue and then shifted here. Since our grandfather’s time, we have been into brass band music which is usually played during weddings and celebrations. We also play this during julus for Bonalu, Ganapati and Sadar.” Praveen adds that depending on the requirement, groups of 16, 24 and 30 play in celebrations.

The pad player, whose journey began at the age of six, says that the band has a keyboard, pad, tasha, dhol, trumpet, among others, all of which were brought from Delhi and Japan. “We wear uniforms according to the occasion and play in all major temples too and in movies if needed. Recently, we welcomed CM A Revanth Reddy at the airport upon his arrival from the US. For Ganesh Chaturthi, we have a special sound system and also get artistes from Nagpur, Nanded, Amravathi and Solapur. Their beats are different from what we usually hear,” he explains, adding that around 10 vehicles are equipped with sound systems. “We do around 12 programmes a day, starting at 6 pm and ending at 12 am. The band members practice for two hours every day. On the second day, we play brass band music at Khairatabad Ganesh as a special performance for the festival. It’s been great doing this work for such a long time.”

‘It feels great to be playing traditional marfa music’

Hyderabadi Marfa holds a special place in our hearts and during celebrations such as Ganesh Chaturthi. Entertaining since the Nizam era, the Nizam Arabi Marfa Party from Shah Ali Banda has spread its tunes overseas as well, with its own tradition and unique style of playing instruments. Band head Saleh Hadrami, who plays the dhol, said the band comprises 50 artists and a minimum of 12 members go for any celebration. “My brothers Khaled and Nasar have been doing this for the past 25 years here. Whatever celebration it may be, we are there, entertaining people,” he adds. Saleh says that the band doesn’t practice and that they are professionals; new members are taken to a baarat and that is how they learn. “We are closed for Ramzan but go to around two to four functions every day during Ganesh Chaturthi. On non-festival days, we have five orders every alternate day. We start at around 7 pm and play around for a minimum of three hours. Sometimes, we play until 12 am,” the dhol player says, adding that the band also goes to districts in Telangana, other states and other countries such as Dubai. Saleh says, “Our dhols have marfas and we also play bindi. The Arbi instrument is also very famous and is played by members from Old City. We also get a few people from districts to play instruments and are famously known for our performance in the IPL in support of Sunrisers Hyderabad. It feels great to be playing this traditional marfa music; we also involve ourselves in the dance while playing.”

‘We perform traditional Marathi dance for a minimum of 10 hours’

Hyderabad has gone all out to showcase these performances at celebrations. Shri Ram Seva Tarun Mandal band from Shivli in Pune has come to Hyderabad to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the Maharashtrian way. Band owner Vishal Jadhav says, “We are a 20-member band including 10 women and have been playing for the last 10 years. In Hyderabad, we have been playing for around four years. Wherever we go, we get to stay for free but the flipside is that we don’t get paid the promised amount. But somehow, we manage due to the grace of God.” And performances, though strenuous, are done with much gusto. Vishal says, “We perform a traditional Marathi dance for a minimum of 10 hours, just drinking a little water from time to time and continuing to dance. The instruments are heavy but with regular performance, we have gotten used to it. People really enjoy our performance. Wherever you listen to us play, you will dance and shake a leg to our tunes.”

(Written by Shreya Veronica)