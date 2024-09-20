Immerse yourselves in transcendental Sufi, Bhajans, Ghazals and folk music with the acclaimed Wadalis

The legendary Wadali brothers come to town for Rivaayat with their soulful Sufi music. The duo, now consisting of Purandchand Wadali and Lakhwinder Wadali are here to enchant the audience with Pubjabi folk, Ghazals and Sufi.

Purandchand Wadali and Pyarelal Wadali, the original duo, were trained under Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Sahab, and their father Thakur Das Wadali. It was in fact him, who persuaded the older of the brothers, Puranchand Wadali to leave wrestling and pursue music. After Pyarelal’s demise, it is Lakhwinder, Purandchand Wadali’s son who carries on the legacy with his father. Lakhwinder Wadali, Purandchand Wadali’s son says that his father was greatly inspired by Ustad. He inculcated the disciple required in classical music, and taught him lessons beyond music. It is because of this discipline that “Bhapa (Father) and I do our riyaaz every morning” even after so many years of being in the industry.

The Wadali brothers present a rendition of the Patiala gharana they learnt from Ustaad Bade Ghulam Ali and some Sufi numbers. They have also lent their powerful voice to Bollywood numbers like Rangrez, Sajda, Waris Shah Nu, and Yaad Piya Ki Aaye. Speaking about the influence of Bollywood music in his life and the art, Lakhwinder Wadali says that Bollywood has played a huge role in taking Sufi music forward. Popularising this art form is important to push it further.

Although they have sung in Bollywood, the duo prefers live performances as they believe the experience is transcendental. “I cannot explain the feeling in words, you will understand only if you come and experience it,” Lakhwinder says.

Talking about the current trend of modernising the traditional to keep it relevant, he says that they have not made any changes to the traditional music. They want to retain the authenticity and sanctity of such a sacred art form. He believes that promoting good music, listening to good music and singing good music is enough to keep this art form alive, no amendments are necessary. They conclude by saying that the future of Sufi music looks “very nice and golden”.

Tickets at Rs 700

September 21, 6 pm.

At Shilpakala Vedika.

Story by Ananya Mehta