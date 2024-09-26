Confluence of culture and classical arts

In an era where screens and notifications constantly vie for our attention, it’s easy to overlook the timeless beauty of live performances and the stories they tell. Yet, the Chidambaram Academy of Performing Arts (CAPA) reminds us of the magic that unfolds when culture and creativity come together.

As CAPA celebrates its 50th anniversary, it invites you to Samanvay – A Confluence, scheduled for September 28 and 29 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Mylapore. This festival promises to be a grand homage to the academy’s rich legacy, offering a refreshing escape into the world of classical arts.

Founded in 1975 by Chitra Visweswaran and R Visweswaran, CAPA has become a beacon of excellence in the performing arts. Over the decades, the academy has nurtured countless dancers, musicians, and artists, becoming renowned for its commitment to both classical and innovative approaches to art.

For Chitra, the festival is deeply personal. She views CAPA as a manifestation of her artistic ideology and vision. Reflecting on the event, she shares, “It gives me great joy that CAPA is my baby. Taking forward my ideology of art. It’s not just a place where you learn; it’s actually where transformations are taken forward.” She elaborates, “The festival embodies a philosophy of art. It’s about understanding and nurturing art in a meaningful way, and it’s being celebrated.”

The to days of the festival will dedicated to different aspects of the rich Indian cultural traditions. Chitra explains that the diversity of the programme reflects the different ways in which festivals like Dussehra and Navaratri are celebrated across India. “In South India, Navaratri is connected to Devi, while in North India, it is associated with Ram. We have incorporated dance, poetic literature, and puppetry, culminating in a blend of music and Carnatic singing to celebrate this rich diversity,” she notes.