Events to look out for in Hyderabad this week

Catch up on the various events happening in the city.
April 13 | Hitech City
World Jazz Festival returns for its fifth edition, bringing the soul of global jazz to the city in collaboration with the iconic Amersfoort Jazz Festival. Get swept away by the sounds of Round Midnight Orchestra ft. Graziëlla Hunsel Rivero, South African trumpeter Darren English, and Thai saxophone sensation Pang Saxpackgirl. With Indian collaborations in the mix, this is a cross cultural jazz celebration like no other.
Tickets at ₹885. 6.30 pm. At Shilpakala Vedika. Details: 96409 67000
April 13 | Madhapur
Catch actor and comedian Abhijeet Deshpande live in Hyderabad as he brings his signature wit to the stage in a stand-up show. Known for his roles in films like Rama Madhav and Ani... Dr Kashinat Ghanekar, Abhijeet blends sharp observations with Marathi charm, promising a night of unfiltered laughs and relatable storytelling.
Tickets at ₹249. 7 pm. At The Street Comedy Club. Details: 7978158407.
April 10 | Punjagutta
The film Jaat follows a brutal gangster Ranatunga, who rules with fear, leaving the locals helpless. When a wandering stranger stumbles upon the villagers’ plight, he prepares for a showdown with Ranatunga. This Gopichand Malineni directorial stars Sunny Deol and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles.
In theatres. Details: online
April 13 | Jubilee Hills
Step into an evening of soul stirring verse at Pearls and Poetry, a heartfelt showcase by Pooja, Ali and Asim. With each poet bringing their unique rhythm, this show weaves together love, loss, and everything in between. Look forward to powerful performances, lingering emotions, and lines that stay with you long after the mic drops.
Tickets at₹150. 7.30 pm. At Navika Café and Studio. Details: 79819 35723.
April 12 | Jubilee hills
In the world of comedy, Mahdeep Singh is known for his deadpan humour and delivery. His show Mahdeep Singh Live presents a comic take on his lived experiences, sharing his struggles and joys with the audience. Get ready for a set like never before.
Tickets at ₹1,199. 6 & 8 pm. At The Comedy Theatre. Details: 9391279166.
April 12, 19 & 29 | Shamshabad
Experience the vibrant flavours of Okinawa at Okinawa Nights. This exclusive culinary journey brings the essence of the Japanese island to life through fresh ingredients, balanced flavours, and time-honoured recipes. Influenced by Japanese, Chinese, and Southeast Asian traditions, Okinawan cuisine is a celebration of culture, simplicity, and longevity.
₹4,000 for two. At Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport.
April 13 | Madhapur
Get ready for a laugh riot as Devanshi Shah takes the stage in Hyderabad with her latest stand-up special. A Comicstaan alum famous for her sharp, fearless humour, Devanshi dives into a hilariously honest set about all the men in her life who’ve let her down. Expect sass, sarcasm, and impeccable storytelling.
Tickets at ₹199. 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club. Details: 7978158407.
April 11 & 12 | Banjara Hills
Shop India brings their pop up to the city as the perfect summer shopping breather. From loungewear to chic nightwear along with their exclusive eco-friendly mulmul collection, and a touch of home decor, the event has something for all to up their game this season.
10 am to 8 pm. At Labels The pop up space. Details: 8328417787.