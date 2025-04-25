Chennai's comedy scene gets a new twist with this buffet of roast, improv and stand-up

What happens when a roast, a stand-up set, and an improv scene walk into a room together? No, that’s not the start of a joke — it’s the premise of 3D: A Tamil Comedy Buffet, a new live show from comics Risha Rajas and K S Narayanaswamy AKA Mani, where they’re throwing out the rulebook and inviting you to a full-course comedy experiment.

What's 3D: A Tamil Comedy Buffet? Here's what you need to know

“We both were touring with our stand-up special, Fit for Joking, for about one and a half years. And then we thought we’d like to give the audience something new. And roast is something, which is very new in the Tamil circuit,” Risha explains.

Audience reactions also played a role in shaping the new format. “A lot of repeat audience started coming, and they started repeating the jokes with us,” he recalls. “So we decided we’ll give them something very new so that they’ll be surprised each and every single time they see us.”

To make this ambitious format work, the duo ran a series of test shows. “We first did like three to four tester shows to see what it takes and how long and how we are going to switch between the three formats... with each and every tester show, we got more comfortable with it,” Mani says. “We practised till it became a muscle memory.”

In terms of content, don’t expect family-friendly banter. “Nothing family-friendly. Nothing for the children. No light jokes,” Risha says with a laugh. The roast segments, while dark, are carefully curated. “We approve the jokes with each other, so it won’t get ugly,” he says.

Mani’s comedic style leans heavily on personal stories. “My comedy is mostly anecdotal. I don’t derail from that because it’s easier for me to build on the stories and experiences that I’ve been through,” he says. And Risha has specific preferences he enjoys weaving into his comedy. “I reflect on the society a lot.”

His set dives headfirst into Tamil pop culture’s hottest pressure points — from CSK’s losing streak (a heartbreak still too fresh) to actor Vijay’s much-talked-about political debut. “I’ll definitely be doing my take on Vijay turning his fans into followers,” Risha teases.

But be warned — this isn’t your regular feel-good comedy show. “It’s for people who want to test their comedic tolerance level,” Risha concludes.

₹399 onwards. On April 27. At 4 pm and 7 pm. At Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam.