Mann Vaasanai blends myth, music, and oral tradition in a unique storytelling journey

The performance draws from folk narratives across Tamil Nadu, from Chennai to Kanyakumari to Madurai, featuring tales of kings and queens, everyday people, relationships, and the quirks of human nature. One such story is about Topisami, a man obsessed with his hat, who slowly learns the art of detachment. Another is a folktale about the bat and how it came to hang upside down, told in versions from around the world.

But don’t expect a passive evening in the dark. Vikram believes in breaking the first wall: “If someone says they had idli for breakfast, I’ll weave that into the narrative. The audience is a co-creator, no two performances are ever the same.” Part of what sets his work apart is his attention to the Ainthinai, the five landscapes of Tamil tradition. For him, these settings aren’t just backdrops; they are characters in themselves, shaping the mood and rhythm of the tale.

As we become increasingly screen-bound, Vikram sees it as more relevant than ever: “It’s the most basic human instinct, to connect through words, voice, and presence. It’s old wine in a new bottle. The emotions don’t change, only the way we connect does.”

Rs 249. On August 17 from 3.30 pm. At IDAM, Kodambakkam.