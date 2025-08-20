Vienna to host Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at Wiener Stadthalle

Vienna has officially been announced as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, following Austrian singer JJ’s victory with Wasted Love earlier this year in Basel. The event, widely regarded as the world’s largest live music competition, will be staged in May at the Wiener Stadthalle.

Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, which will oversee the production, confirmed the news on Wednesday morning. The decision followed an extensive selection process, with Vienna ultimately chosen over Innsbruck. According to ORF Director General Roland Weißmann, the choice was unanimous: “After thorough examination and based on a unanimous jury assessment, ORF has concluded that Vienna’s bid is the most attractive not only in terms of infrastructure and logistics, but also economically.”

The Wiener Stadthalle, Austria’s biggest indoor arena, will once again be transformed into the heart of Eurovision. The semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday 12 May and Thursday 14 May, with the Grand Final taking place on Saturday 16 May. This marks the third time that Vienna has hosted the contest, following previous editions in 1967 and 2015.

Vienna’s mayor, Michael Ludwig, expressed delight at the decision and emphasised the city’s pride in welcoming the contest back. Writing on X, he said: “As mayor of Vienna, I am naturally delighted that Vienna has prevailed and will once again represent Austria next year. I am convinced that we will have a wonderful May together.”

The contest’s return to Vienna comes with both cultural and historical resonance. Known globally as a capital of classical music, Vienna’s musical heritage stretches from Mozart and Beethoven to the Vienna Philharmonic and the State Opera. Hosting Eurovision again brings together this legacy with a contemporary celebration of pop, performance and spectacle.

JJ’s victory in Basel earlier this spring secured Austria’s hosting rights. His winning entry, Wasted Love, stood out for its striking combination of operatic, multi-octave vocals layered with a pulsing techno rhythm. The singer, who also performs at the Vienna State Opera, became the latest in a line of Austrian Eurovision winners, following Udo Jürgens in 1966 and Conchita Wurst in 2014.

Organising a contest of this scale is no small undertaking. Eurovision regularly attracts thousands of visitors, with delegations, journalists and fans travelling from across the continent and beyond. Cities compete fiercely for hosting rights, aware of the significant cultural and economic impact. In Vienna’s case, the infrastructure—ample hotel capacity, transport connectivity and a proven track record—played a decisive role in ORF’s decision.