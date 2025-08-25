350 years of healing: The history of healthcare in Madras

If there is one thing that has quietly defined the city of Madras over centuries, it is its place at the heart of healing. From traditional Ayurveda and Siddha practices whispered through families, to colonial-era hospitals and cutting-edge modern medicine, Chennai has long been a city where care, knowledge and service converge. Today, it is proudly called India’s health capital—a title earned through history as much as through present-day innovation.

This Madras Week, DakshinaChitra Museum and Public Health India have come together to celebrate that legacy with a special exhibition, Healthcare Heritage of Madras: Tracing the Roots of India’s Health Capital.

The exhibition sweeps across 350 years of medical history. Visitors will discover how India’s very first modern hospital took root in Fort St. George in the 1640s, and how institutions like Madras Medical College shaped generations of doctors. The exhibit will also feature the rise of mission hospitals, the pioneering era of corporate healthcare led by Apollo, and the intricate network of public hospitals that made Chennai a destination for healthcare.