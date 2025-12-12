Serendipity Art Festival's founder Sunil Kant Munjal on sustaining art in India's next decade

Sunil Kant Munjal, Chairman of Hero Enterprise, is recognised as a leader whose influence extends across major sectors, from industry to policy. Alongside his business acumen, he is the visionary Founder and Patron of the Serendipity Arts Foundation (SAF).

With the Serendipity Arts Festival returning to Panaji, Goa, for its landmark tenth edition this December, we explore his commitment to the arts. We discuss his vision for fostering creativity and collaboration, and his belief that when the arts thrive, society moves forward.