Celebrate Christmas through art and community cheer with Artmas in Chennai

Imagine Christmas the way we secretly wish it always was: creative, communal, and bursting with the kind of cheer that makes even the grinchiest hearts soften. That’s exactly what Artmas promises to be this year—a Christmas art carnival that invites everyone to step in, slow down, and tune into the festive spirit together. This spirit of collaboration is intentional, woven by Sunshine House, the artist-run art collective behind Artmas.
At its core, this art fest champions a simple idea: Christmas, but make it art. It’s an event built on the belief that creativity is best experienced as a collective —where artists, craft lovers, families, friends, and strangers can dip into a day of stories, colours, performances, laughter and more.
“Artmas serves as a way to make a grassroots-level show that not only lets seasonal artisans and artworks of the season by regular everyday artists reach the audience but also connects them with the same community, creating a valid space for art through homegrown methods, while still honouring the cultural roots of the season. It’s the spirit of celebration and joy,” says Purple, the co-curator of the fest.
Across two levels, 16 artists and creative brands take over with interactive art elements, installations and their signature craft on display. “With an eclectic mix of artists present at Artmas, several aspects of art are being covered through the event. You will find contemporary artists exploring everything from surrealism to modern styles, including Varsha of Rainy Day Studio and Sri of Details in the Chaos, along with several other brands such as Artsyy Pixels. There are also more function-friendly products—from notebooks to schedule magnets and bookmarks—from brands like MojoCanvas and Artful Stationery Co. here are also unique artists like Sangavi of Mylilcraftcravings, who creates gorgeous miniatures, as well as crochet and lettering artworks from Unrooled and Croshia,” Purple says.
And what’s Christmas without melodies drifting through the air? Throughout the day, a jazz collective sets an effortlessly cool mood, where carol singers join in with bursts of nostalgia. As evening settles, Secret Santa gifts get unwrapped under the Christmas tree, tying the day together with shared laughter, surprise, and that warm communal charm we crave all year.
Free entry. On December 14. 2 pm to 8 pm. At Backyard, Adyar.
Chennai in tsef trastmas irhC