Celebrate Christmas through art and community cheer with Artmas in Chennai

Imagine Christmas the way we secretly wish it always was: creative, communal, and bursting with the kind of cheer that makes even the grinchiest hearts soften. That’s exactly what Artmas promises to be this year—a Christmas art carnival that invites everyone to step in, slow down, and tune into the festive spirit together. This spirit of collaboration is intentional, woven by Sunshine House, the artist-run art collective behind Artmas.

At its core, this art fest champions a simple idea: Christmas, but make it art. It’s an event built on the belief that creativity is best experienced as a collective —where artists, craft lovers, families, friends, and strangers can dip into a day of stories, colours, performances, laughter and more.

“Artmas serves as a way to make a grassroots-level show that not only lets seasonal artisans and artworks of the season by regular everyday artists reach the audience but also connects them with the same community, creating a valid space for art through homegrown methods, while still honouring the cultural roots of the season. It’s the spirit of celebration and joy,” says Purple, the co-curator of the fest.