Top festivals in India to experience this February

February 2025 in India is marked by a vibrant array of art, music, and cultural festivals that showcase the nation's rich heritage and contemporary creativity. Here are some notable events to look forward to:

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (Mumbai): Commencing on the first Saturday of February and concluding on the second Sunday, this nine-day festival transforms Mumbai's Kala Ghoda area into a cultural hub. The festival features visual arts, dance, music, theater, cinema, literature, workshops, heritage walks, and more. Streets are adorned with art installations, and stalls offer handcrafted goods, making it a must-visit for art enthusiasts.

Udaipur World Music Festival (Udaipur): Scheduled annually in February, this festival brings together artists from around the globe. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Udaipur, attendees can enjoy a diverse range of musical genres, from traditional folk to contemporary fusion. The event not only offers musical performances but also provides a platform for cultural exchange.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela (Faridabad): Taking place from February 1 to 15, this annual fair is a vibrant celebration of traditional arts, crafts, and folk performances from across India and around the world. Visitors can explore colourful stalls showcasing handloom textiles, pottery, jewellery, and more, while enjoying live folk music and dance performances. The mela also offers a variety of regional delicacies, providing a feast for all senses.

Mahindra Blues Festival (Mumbai): Held at the iconic Mehboob Studio in Bandra on February 8th and 9th, this festival is a treat for blues enthusiasts. The 13th edition features a stellar lineup of international and Indian blues artists, offering soulful performances that captivate audiences. With single-day and weekend passes available, it's an event that promises memorable musical experiences.

Taj Mahotsav (Agra): From February 18 to 27, near the iconic Taj Mahal, this 10-day festival showcases India's vibrant heritage. Artisans from across the country display their crafts, including pottery, textiles, jewellery, and woodwork. The event is enriched with folk dances, music performances, and delectable Mughlai cuisine, offering a comprehensive cultural experience.