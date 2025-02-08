The timeless appeal of cottagecore: Aesthetic, history and evolution

In a world dominated by technology and urbanization, Cottagecore has emerged as a beloved aesthetic, celebrating the charm of rural life, handcrafted beauty, and a return to simplicity. But while the term itself is relatively new, the ideals behind Cottagecore have been cherished for centuries. From Romanticism to the digital age, this aesthetic has deep historical roots that continue to shape its appeal today.

The origins of Cottagecore can be traced back to the Romantic era of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. During this time, industrialisation was rapidly changing society, leading artists, poets, and writers to idealize the countryside as a peaceful retreat from modern life. Poets like William Wordsworth and John Keats celebrated nature’s beauty, while painters such as Jean-François Millet depicted farmers and rural landscapes in an almost ethereal light. Novels like Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice showcased pastoral living as both charming and desirable.

This longing for simplicity was not just artistic—it reflected a deeper yearning for a life connected to nature, where people worked with their hands and lived in harmony with the land. This idea would persist through later artistic and social movements.

During the late 19th century, the Arts and Crafts movement, led by figures like William Morris, further embraced the ideals of handcrafted beauty and anti-industrialism. Morris and his followers rejected mass production, favouring traditional craftsmanship, handwoven fabrics, and nature-inspired patterns. These values align closely with Cottagecore’s modern emphasis on DIY projects, vintage aesthetics, and sustainable living.