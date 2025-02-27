Priya Malik on love, loss, and the power of honest poetry

"We laugh loudly, love proudly, and face heartbreaks like a curtain raiser. If you look deep into our history, it is full of such trailblazers. We write the most beautiful verses, tell the wittiest jokes, and narrate success stories. We cry on each other’s shoulders, we howl and yell each other’s victories. We are the difficult women.”

These powerful lines are from Priya Malik’s viral poem ‘We Are The Difficult Women’. Priya’s journey began as a reality show contestant on Bigg Boss 9, followed by a few acting roles, before she found her true calling in poetry. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she reflects on her journey and more.

Excerpts

From being a reality show contestant to a spoken word poet, your journey has been diverse. What inspired you to choose poetry as your career path?

Growing up, I never saw anyone being a ‘poet’ in the professional sense — people were either lyricists or authors. But seeing someone hold a mic and speak their truth through poetry was incredibly powerful to me. I discovered this a bit late in life, but when I did, I asked myself, ‘Can I turn this into a career?’ I had already chased fame and other pursuits, so this time, I followed poetry purely out of love — without worrying about success. Ironically, because I did it with genuine passion, it naturally turned into a career. That’s just how art works.

Do you also write poems, as in traditional page poetry?

Yes, I do. I’m currently working on two books — one in Hindi and another in English, titled ‘For Those Who Love Too Much’.

Your poetry often balances vulnerability and boldness. How do you channel such raw emotions into words?

The essence of spoken word poetry is honesty — it’s like delivering a free-spirited monologue. You can’t wear a mask and perform spoken word; you have to be raw and authentic. When I’m on stage, I feel like I’m in a meditative state, stripped of all pretence. Offstage, I’m quite hyper and always trying to control life. But onstage, it’s just me and my words.

Through your poetry, you often challenge societal norms, especially around gender and sexuality. What drives you to explore these topics?

I believe poetry should stem from what you truly care about. For me, two themes dominate: gender discrimination and love. While I care about other issues, like the environment, my passion lies in these two areas. I write only about what moves me deeply — that’s what keeps my work authentic.

Among all your poems, which one is your favourite? How did it come to life?

Two pieces stand out. One is ‘2019 Mein 1999’, a nostalgic ode to old-fashioned love. It’s my simplest work — and simplicity is rare in today’s world. Writing it was the first time I embraced vulnerability without hesitation. That poem changed everything — it expanded my audience and showed me the power of honesty.

The second is ‘We Are The Difficult Women’, which has recently gone viral. Interestingly, I wrote it for a brand campaign, but they chose a different piece. I couldn’t discard it — it felt too personal. When I finally performed it, the audience response was overwhelming. Ironically, the brand later expressed regret for not choosing it.

For some, poetry is self-expression; for others, it’s fantasy. What does poetry mean to you?

For me, poetry is pure self-expression. I write non-fiction poems — each piece contains fragments of my life, my soul, my experiences. Every word is rooted in personal truth.

What do you think about the spoken word poetry scene in India, and how do you see it evolving?

I was fortunate to start at the right time — in 2017, when spoken word was just emerging in India. A few poems had gone viral, like Aranya Johar’s and Yahya Bootwala’s. I was among the next wave to gain recognition.

While the scene has grown, it’s still not as established as stand-up comedy. Many people even call it ‘stand-up poetry’, not understanding the difference. But progress is happening — auditoriums are filling up, and audiences are becoming more receptive.

What advice would you give to the upcoming poets looking to find their voice?

Don’t let anyone else tell your story. Be the protagonist of your narrative and write only about what you passionately believe in. Authenticity is key — that’s what truly resonates with audiences.