Mumbai to host tribute to tabla Maestro Ustad Alla Rakha

Trained in the Punjab gharana and deeply influenced by vocal music traditions of the Patiala gharana, Ustad Alla Rakha played a pivotal role in bringing the tabla to global stages. His long-standing collaboration with sitar legend Ravi Shankar and his genre-defying work—such as the 1968 fusion album Rich à la Rakha with jazz drummer Buddy Rich—cemented his place in musical history. He also nurtured generations of disciples, including his son, the celebrated Zakir Hussain.

This session is part of Nad Ninad, an archival initiative launched by the NCPA in 2008 to make Indian classical music more accessible. With over 5,000 hours of recorded music and 1,200 hours of rare film footage, the NCPA archive features legends like M. S. Subbulakshmi, Vilayat Khan, Begum Akhtar, and Kumar Gandharva. These sessions are free to attend and serve as a bridge between past masters and today’s listeners, continuing the rich guru-shishya tradition in a modern context.

Free entry, first come, first served basis. July 5. 6.30 pm. At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai