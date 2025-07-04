Naram Lehja will help you pick yourself up and start afresh

Life is like an adventure park with the longest rollercoaster ride—full of highs and lows, ebbs and flows. As we sit strapped into our seats, it’s important to laugh and scream through the ride, letting every cell feel the rush of adrenaline. We often believe we are truly living and growing during the highs, but forget that the deepest lessons come during our lowest moments.

Building on this thought, Kanha Kamboj presents a spoken word special titled Naram Lehja — an amalgamation of poetry and storytelling that reminds us to be the main character in the movie of our own lives, and to live it to the fullest.

Naram Lehja motivates you to be your own hero

The plot follows a protagonist dealing with the aftermath of a breakup. He turns to a friend and his father in a bid to overcome the anxiety and depression that follow. The story flashes back to a time when this same friend was in a similar emotional state but had received little support from the protagonist. In a moment of spite, the friend chooses not to help him in return. Lacking support from loved ones, the protagonist spirals into self-harm. “The message I try to convey is that when you think you’ve hit rock bottom, that’s when you must start picking yourself up—piece by piece—and build a revised version of yourself,” says Kanha.

The narrative draws parallels between movies and real life, urging us to live as if we are the heroes of our own stories. And the dark moments are actually the climax. “That’s the point where you can change everything and start living better. So don’t lose hope,” he explains.