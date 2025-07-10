Hotel rooms become galleries as Delhi hosts an immersive celebration of art and design

The 2025 edition brings a wide-ranging lineup of participants such as Ashvita’s, Arushi Arts, Golf Green Art Gallery, SGKGalerie by Shruti Gupta Kasana, 108 Projects, and artists like Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi and Akansha Chaturvedi. Visitors can also expect a strong presence of textile and design labels like Aadyam Handwoven, Dharki, Baroque by Samiksha Chowdhary, and Lotus Art De Vivre.

Artix 4.0 will also explore Indian traditional textiles such as chikankari and jamdani, along with themed installations that blur the lines between visual art and luxury craftsmanship. The event aims to create meaningful dialogue through interactive sessions on emerging talent, craft revival, and the evolving art market.

Spearheaded by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, Artix continues to expand its vision of democratising art consumption and fostering a more intimate connection between artists and audiences.

Open to all. August 2-3, 2025. 11.30 am to 8.30 pm. At The Claridges Hotel, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi.

