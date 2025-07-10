Hotel rooms become galleries as Delhi hosts an immersive celebration of art and design

Art enthusiasts, get ready. The national capital is set to become a vibrant canvas of creativity as Artix 4.0 returns to New Delhi with a unique approach to showcasing contemporary and traditional art. Scheduled for August 2 and 3, 2025, at The Claridges Hotel, the two-day event will transform hotel rooms into curated art spaces, inviting visitors to experience art beyond the gallery. Expect a mix of art, fashion, and more as artists from various parts of the country come together for this celebrated event.
Known as India’s pioneering pan-India hotel art fair, Artix offers a distinctive format where each room becomes a private viewing space. The format brings together galleries, solo artists, and designers under one roof, with an emphasis on tactile interaction and artistic narrative.
The 2025 edition brings a wide-ranging lineup of participants such as Ashvita’s, Arushi Arts, Golf Green Art Gallery, SGKGalerie by Shruti Gupta Kasana, 108 Projects, and artists like Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi and Akansha Chaturvedi. Visitors can also expect a strong presence of textile and design labels like Aadyam Handwoven, Dharki, Baroque by Samiksha Chowdhary, and Lotus Art De Vivre.
Artix 4.0 will also explore Indian traditional textiles such as chikankari and jamdani, along with themed installations that blur the lines between visual art and luxury craftsmanship. The event aims to create meaningful dialogue through interactive sessions on emerging talent, craft revival, and the evolving art market.
Spearheaded by Payal Kapoor, Malvika Poddar, and Sethu Vaidyanathan, Artix continues to expand its vision of democratising art consumption and fostering a more intimate connection between artists and audiences.
Open to all. August 2-3, 2025. 11.30 am to 8.30 pm. At The Claridges Hotel, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi.
