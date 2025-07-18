Mixtura Vizha: Where Chennai becomes a stage

This year’s edition spans three public venues and features nine diverse artistes and ensembles. However, while the artiste lineup is known, the performance schedules at each venue are kept secret. “It’s part of the surprise,” says Shreya. “When you remove the predictability, you encourage people to experience something new—perhaps an art form they wouldn’t have chosen otherwise.”

The eclectic lineup includes Scottish pianist Adam Greig, Bharatanatyam by Charumathi Chandrasekar, Tamil folk theatre by Thedal Arts Theatre, and a Kattaikkuthu solo by Thilagavathi Palani, among others.

For Vasanth of Thedal Arts Theatre, who returns to Mixtura Vizha for the second time with the children’s play Maakadigaram, the festival is more than a stage. “There are very few platforms for Tamil theatre in Chennai. Festivals like this give visibility, and let us connect with people who wouldn’t otherwise attend a play,” he shares.

The play, which tackles superstitions through satire and science, is performed by a lean, nimble cast of four. “Each actor plays multiple roles with no costume changes,” explains Vasanth. “It allows us to travel light and adapt to public spaces.”