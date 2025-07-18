Mixtura Vizha: Where Chennai becomes a stage

Mixtura Vizha is a festival that thrives on spontaneity, inclusion and surprise. Conceived in 2022 by SNS Arts Development Consultancy, the annual public arts festival is back in 2025, inviting audiences to witness dance, theatre, and music unfold in the most unexpected of places—from metro stations to traffic junctions.
At the heart of Mixtura Vizha is an elegant idea: art should be seen, heard and felt by everyone, everywhere. “After the pandemic, there was a dip in how people engaged with live performance,” explains curator and founder Shreya Nagarajan Singh. “People got used to consuming art on their phones and laptops. Mixtura Vizha was created to revive the joy of live experiences—and to take art back to the public.”
This year’s edition spans three public venues and features nine diverse artistes and ensembles. However, while the artiste lineup is known, the performance schedules at each venue are kept secret. “It’s part of the surprise,” says Shreya. “When you remove the predictability, you encourage people to experience something new—perhaps an art form they wouldn’t have chosen otherwise.”
The eclectic lineup includes Scottish pianist Adam Greig, Bharatanatyam by Charumathi Chandrasekar, Tamil folk theatre by Thedal Arts Theatre, and a Kattaikkuthu solo by Thilagavathi Palani, among others.
For Vasanth of Thedal Arts Theatre, who returns to Mixtura Vizha for the second time with the children’s play Maakadigaram, the festival is more than a stage. “There are very few platforms for Tamil theatre in Chennai. Festivals like this give visibility, and let us connect with people who wouldn’t otherwise attend a play,” he shares.
The play, which tackles superstitions through satire and science, is performed by a lean, nimble cast of four. “Each actor plays multiple roles with no costume changes,” explains Vasanth. “It allows us to travel light and adapt to public spaces.”
Meanwhile, Thilagavathi Palani brings her poignant solo work Alli Thilagam to the festival for the first time. A national award-winning Kattaikkuthu artiste, Thilakavathi reimagines the story of Alli, a lesser-known queen from the Mahabharata, while interweaving her own life as a single woman challenging patriarchy through art. “People always say my life isn’t complete because I’m not married,” she says. “But like Alli, I’ve built my own kingdom—with my art, my family, and the community I serve.”
Performed in full costume and traditional makeup, the 45-minute solo includes live music and direct audience address. “Mixtura Vizha is the perfect platform for this,” says Thilakavathi. “It’s outdoors, it’s public, and it lets stories like mine reach people who may never have seen Koothu before.”
Open to all. July 18. 5 pm –7.30 pm. Thiru Vi Ka Park (Shenoy Nagar), Central Station, and Urban Square (Kathipara Junction)
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.