Ancient Shiva temple sparks modern-day border clash between Thailand and Cambodia

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been ongoing for years, but recent events have brought the dispute into sharper focus than ever before. The main center of the conflict lies the 11th-century Preah Vihear Hindu temple, located near their shared border. It has triggered deadly clashes between the countries including drone incidents and landmine blasts.

Preah Vihear Temple: Where history, culture, and conflict collide

Long-standing tensions between the two countries have sharply escalated this week with at least 16 people dead and thousands displaced. This has captured global attention, with roots of the conflicts tracing back to colonial-era and issues regarding their boundaries have become the points of the concern. Beyond politics, the conflict taps into deep cultural pride and complex geopolitical identities, reflecting how history, heritage, and power continue to shape modern society.

But at its core lies the main trigger, the Preah Vihear Temple, an ancient Khmer-Hindu temple near the border. It is as old as the 9th- 11th century temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It holds a deep cultural and religious significance for both the Thais and Cambodians.

Although the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in 1962 that the temple belongs to Cambodia, Thailand has challenged the ownership of the surrounding land. This disagreement has turned the area into a hotspot for ongoing tensions and disputes between the two countries.

Significance of the Temple

The temple holds profound cultural and spiritual significance for both Cambodia and Thailand, and was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008 for its outstanding historical and architectural value. The conflict escalated between 2008 and 2011, following the temple’s listing. The impressive Khmer architecture is the main attraction of this place and in turn is also the focal point of the dispute.

Recent scenario

Through the Joint Border Commission, both the countries have decided to talk after the clash on 28 May. But with troops and soldiers placed at the borders have created a scenario of tension and high risk. Once a peaceful relic of colonial history, the temple now caught in the middle of a modern-day standoff. A symbol of culture and heritage, has now become a quiet witness to a conflict where history, emotion, and politics collide.