Dongri beyond the Dons: A living tapestry of culture and change

At sunrise, Dongri shakes off the shadows of its underworld stereotype. The air is thick with the scent of nihari and marigolds, and the streets hum with stories hidden in crumbling facades and pastel balconies. Indulge Express joined a grassroots photowalk to explore how residents are preserving—and proudly retelling—the layered history of their neighbourhood.

From Dons to Dreams

Karim Lala. Haji Mastan. Dawood Ibrahim. For decades, these names have defined the identity of Dongri, etched in our minds through films like Shootout at Wadala and Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan, and books like S. Hussain Zaidi’s Dongri to Dubai. But there’s a new lens through which this neighbourhood deserves to be seen.

A walk through Dongri's past and present

Today, comedians like Munawar Faruqui and Sumaira Shaikh, rapper Jazzy Nanu, and other young voices are redefining Dongri’s image. When Indulge Express joined a photowalk with Dr. Sadiq Uttanwalla, a doctor, resident of Dongri and historian, and Shantanu Dey, walk leader and curator of special heritage walks with PhotoWalks Mumbai, it became clear how these lanes tell a story beyond the stereotypes.