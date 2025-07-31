Black storytellers gather at Martha’s Vineyard for cultural reunion

No matter the time of day on Martha’s Vineyard, a distinct glow emanates from Oak Bluffs each summer—powered not by the sun, but by the presence of Black creatives who continue to shape the future of storytelling. This week marks the 23rd edition of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, a nine-day celebration of cinema, culture and conversation that begins this Friday.

Set on the campus of the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center and the Vineyard Lounge, MVAAFF has grown from a grassroots gathering to a significant cultural moment. The festival offers a space for filmmakers, actors and tastemakers—such as Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Spike Lee and Mara Brock Akil—to connect with an audience that truly values their work.

A vibrant celebration of Black cinema, creativity and community

For two decades, the festival has functioned as both sanctuary and stage: a place where legends like Tyler Perry and Regina King have appeared alongside emerging voices. In 2022, the Obamas made an unannounced visit, highlighting the event’s unique draw and intimate atmosphere.

Tracee Ellis Ross, who will be screening her new Roku Channel series Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross, describes MVAAFF as the ideal location to premiere her latest work. “It felt like the perfect location to kind of share,” she said, referencing an episode of Forever by Mara Brock Akil, set on the Vineyard. Her show explores solo travel as a way of life, with Ross visiting Morocco, Mexico and Spain.

Akil, who will also be at the festival, credits founders Stephanie and Floyd Rance for creating a pipeline that supports stories rooted in Black experience. “Regardless of what Hollywood sees as valuable, we claim the value of our stories,” she said.

Floyd Rance echoed this, calling the festival “a convergence for folks of like mind” and noting that the festival’s growth was never expected to reach this scale. This year’s theme, according to Stephanie Rance, is joy—moving away from narratives centred on struggle, and instead celebrating Black creativity.

Among the highlights of this year’s event is Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, from which exclusive clips will be screened. Denzel Washington stars in the film, adding further anticipation. Jennifer Hudson will speak about her Emmy-nominated talk show, and Dwyane Wade will join a luncheon on legacy and leadership in modern media.

There will also be tributes, including one for Debbie Allen and the legacy of A Different World, as well as a panel hosted by Joy Reid on power and purpose. Issa Rae will present a preview of Seen & Heard: Part Two, continuing her exploration of visibility for Black artists.

Fashion also has its moment this year. A panel discussion will explore Ralph Lauren’s Oak Bluffs collection with Morehouse and Spelman colleges, while the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture will present a conversation on Black dandyism in honour of André Leon Talley.

Filmmaker Andre Gaines, whose new film The Dutchman will be screened, called the festival “a cultural home.” He’s also working on a documentary with the Rances on the late ESPN anchor Stuart Scott. “We get this grand opportunity to come together in that form,” he said.

The closing day will feature a live taping of The Light Podcast with Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson, joined by actor Teyana Taylor.

Whether it’s through panels on history or screenings of shows like Magic City: American Fantasy, Old Mary Mare, The Gilded Age and Sinners, MVAAFF continues to cement its role as a platform where Black stories are seen, heard and celebrated in their fullness.

As Stephanie Rance puts it, “We really are a filmmakers’ film fest at heart.”