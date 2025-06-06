Love takes centre stage in ‘Samaaj’, a contemporary dance performance

June, the month of celebrating identity, freedom, and gender, is here! While the onset of this month brings with it numerous Pride marches, drag shows, and panel talks, very few per forming artistes go out of their way to celebrate it through their art. Though there has been an increase in representation through films and literature, the narrative often remains one-dimensional. It tends to focus more on societal oppression than on the individuals themselves.

Jainil mehta is the choreographer, director, and dancer behind Samaaj

“I saw this gap where we don’t talk about the couple in love and celebrate that pure emotion, but instead shift the focus to what others say about them. I wanted to create a pro duction where only the two people in love are celebrated,” says Jainil mehta, the choreographer, director, and dancer behind Samaaj — a contemporary dance production coming to Hyderabad.

Jainil will be performing alongside Shubham Mahawar, bringing the story to life through movement and emotion.

While the show celebrates the queer community, it also explores the nuances of all relationships and the balance within them. Individuals and relationships are constantly evolving, and it’s all about accepting that change and finding harmony. “In the past year, I experienced and observed many changes in my own relationships and those of people around me. As a person changes, their relationships with others change too. The first step to making that transition easier is to under stand and accept the changes in your own body and mind,” Jainil shares.