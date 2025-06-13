Celebrate the month of June with ‘Interfaith Pride Fest’

Once Very Vibrant, Hyderabad’s queer community, had become a little dormant the last few years. This year, however, there is a refreshing resurgence with Interfaith Pride Fest, which brings two often disconnected ideas of pride and faith at an intersection. It is a first-of-its-kind celebration of spirituality, identity, and inclusion.

Celebrate love with Interfaith Pride Fest

This festival creates a bold and affirming space for dialogue, healing, and shared truths. It promises heartfelt storytelling, lively performances, panel discussions, and conversations about navigating belief systems while embracing queer identities.

Organised by dragvanti in collaboration with Rubaroo, Mobbera Foundation, Bagh Beans Café, and Humans of Nirvana, the fest breaks myths, fostering connection across spiritual traditions. From lived experiences to collective rituals, it’s a gathering that honours the full spectrum of who we are.

Free entry.

June 14, 5 pm to 9 pm.

At Bagh Beans Café, Jubilee Hills.

