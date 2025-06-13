‘The Inner Move’ by Sapphire Creations Dance Company brought Michel Casanovas & Eveline Noth together for a meditative dance showcase

In a world quick to choreograph every move, The Inner Move: Flowing Floating, Dancing dared to pause, listen, and feel. Presented by Sapphire Creations Dance Company founded by Sudarshan Chakravorty as the culmination of its 16th INTERnational Choreographers’ ‘Residency’ in Sapphire (INCRES), this intimate showcase on June 4 at the KCC Amphitheatre brought together global artists, dancers and musicians in a dialogue of bodies and breath. Leading the flow were Michel Casanovas, French dancer and Feldenkrais practitioner, and Eveline Noth, Swiss musician and Craniosacral therapist, who shaped a quiet storm of movement and sound with 18 performers over a 10-day residency. We spoke to the two collaborators about honesty in motion, the sound of silence, and what it means to truly move. The event also marked the seventh anniversary of the Subijoya Dance Foundation, founded by Sudarshan Chakravorty in memory of his parents Subinoy and Bijoya Chakravorty—an emotional note in a performance already brimming with inner truths.

Michel Casanovas and Eveline Noth on honest expression, collaborative listening, and why choreography sometimes needs to be unchoreographed