Why Andy Warhol’s Factory became the place to be

Long before pop art became a global trend, one man helped bring pop culture into the art world: Andy Warhol. And at the centre of it all was The Factory, his famous New York studio.

The Factory was more than Andy Warhol’s art studio—it was the heart of 1960s New York

Andy opened The Factory in 1962, turning a regular Manhattan loft into a creative playground. Covered in silver foil and mirrors, it looked like something out of a dream. The Factory wasn’t just a place to make art. It was where people came together to experiment, collaborate and challenge the norm.

At The Factory, he welcomed a mix of people—actors, musicians, drag queens, socialites, and complete unknowns. Some, like Edie Sedgwick, face of The Factory, became stars in their own right. Others, like The Velvet Underground, helped create new sounds with Andy as their mentor. There were no rules, only ideas, and a belief that art could come from anything—even a soup can.