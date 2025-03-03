The meaning of colours in different cultures: A global perspective

Colours hold deep symbolic meaning across various cultures, influencing emotions, traditions, and values in unique ways. For instance, red is seen as a colour of love, passion, and power in Western cultures, while in China, it represents good luck, happiness, and prosperity, especially during celebrations like Chinese New Year.

Blue is often linked to calmness, trust, and loyalty in the West, but in some Middle Eastern cultures, it symbolizes protection and spiritual strength. Interestingly, in parts of South Asia, blue can also signify sadness and mourning.

White typically stands for purity and peace in many Western cultures, symbolized by wedding gowns and peace flags, but in India, it is associated with mourning, as it is worn at funerals.

Similarly, black is linked to elegance and sophistication in formal settings in the West but is also a colour of death and mourning in many cultures. In contrast, in some African societies, it denotes strength and authority.