This two-day cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad aims at providing artistes with a platform to express

‘Great things are born from adversity.’ This popular saying holds true for every creation, innovation, and discovery. One such innovation was hip-hop culture. Whether in music, dance, skateboarding, beatboxing, or graffiti, it evolved beyond an art form — it became an entire movement, fostering a close knit community. As a tribute to this fraternity, Tryos curates Hip-Hop night Vol 2, a celebration of this way of life. This two-day festival aims to build a strong community, particularly in the north and east sides of the city, and cultivate a thriving cultural scene. The lineup includes insightful workshops, cyphers, battles, dance, rap and beatboxing showcases, graffiti, DJ sets, and skateboarding—leaving no stone unturned.
One of the event’s highlights is sambo Mukherjee’s improv performance, where he is set to freestyle with DJs Ivan and Amjad Malik in a jugalbandi-like act. He fuses various styles—a culmination of 15 years of training—to craft a distinct expression of his individuality. “It’s like being chaotic but in rhythm,” he describes.
A reflection of his lifestyle, sambo believes Hip-Hop is akin to a religion, uniting people and nations. “The whole culture emerged from adversity and suppression in the context of America’s social and economic struggles in the early ’70s, which pushed pioneers to create something that would help them navigate their reality,” he explains. Reflecting on its roots, he emphasises that art is meaningless without intention — every move carries purpose. For him, Hip-Hop serves as a medium for story telling and self-ex pression.
On similar lines, Mohammed Shahjahan Satge (Raaphael) from street Culture Hyderabad embarks on a journey to address pressing issues through rap. His lyrics shed light on the life of a corporate worker, balancing profes sional and personal responsibilities.
Performing alongside him is an ensemble of four rappers, each bringing their own cultural influences. Kuljeet, a Punjabi rapper, presents Todam Taadi, a track about aggression, freedom of speech, and the power of a platform and a mic. Meanwhile, Prateek Shekhar (Daakiya), a beatboxer and rapper, blends old-school rap with Sanskrit references from the Mahabharata, weaving ancient themes into contemporary narratives. Joining them are Muntazeer, a beatboxer, and Sairam (M3 sai), aTelugu rapper, adding their own flavours to the performance. The show case culminates in a freestyle rap by Raaphael, who improvises verses using an audience member as his muse.
While these acts embody the essence of Hip-Hop music, the Fluteboxers’ showcase brings an exciting fusion element. Shivam Goyal and Asim MH seamlessly blend flute with beatboxing, reinterpreting classic Bollywood songs in a fresh style. “Back in college, we saw a Youtube video of someone attempting this combination, but it never gained traction. That inspired us to recreate Bollywood tracks in our own way,” Shivam shares.
No Hip-Hop event is complete without graffiti. Vandal, a fine and graffiti artist, will create a piece under the theme ‘Hip-Hop saved my life’. Reflecting on his process, he shares that he will draw inspiration from the event itself. “I have certain elements in mind, but how i weave them together will unfold on the day, depending on what I see, the vibe, and my style.” Passionate about painting dynamic moments, he sees this as his signature approach. Coming from a fine-art background in oil painting, his graffiti work is a unique blend of both disciplines.
Hip-Hop night Vol 2 is a step toward fostering a hip-hop culture in Hyderabad and providing a platform for multiple artistes under one banner. Raaphael points out the community’s fragmented nature and sees events like these as an opportunity to unite artists from all corners of the city. This festival invites you to immerse yourself in a vibrant culture, engage with thought-provoking art, and develop a deeper appreciation for the essence of hip-hop.
Tickets at INR 300. March 29 & 30. At AMR Planet Mall ECIL, Secunderabad.