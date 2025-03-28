This two-day cultural extravaganza in Hyderabad aims at providing artistes with a platform to express

A reflection of his lifestyle, sambo believes Hip-Hop is akin to a religion, uniting people and nations. “The whole culture emerged from adversity and suppression in the context of America’s social and economic struggles in the early ’70s, which pushed pioneers to create something that would help them navigate their reality,” he explains. Reflecting on its roots, he emphasises that art is meaningless without intention — every move carries purpose. For him, Hip-Hop serves as a medium for story telling and self-ex pression.

On similar lines, Mohammed Shahjahan Satge (Raaphael) from street Culture Hyderabad embarks on a journey to address pressing issues through rap. His lyrics shed light on the life of a corporate worker, balancing profes sional and personal responsibilities.

Performing alongside him is an ensemble of four rappers, each bringing their own cultural influences. Kuljeet, a Punjabi rapper, presents Todam Taadi, a track about aggression, freedom of speech, and the power of a platform and a mic. Meanwhile, Prateek Shekhar (Daakiya), a beatboxer and rapper, blends old-school rap with Sanskrit references from the Mahabharata, weaving ancient themes into contemporary narratives. Joining them are Muntazeer, a beatboxer, and Sairam (M3 sai), aTelugu rapper, adding their own flavours to the performance. The show case culminates in a freestyle rap by Raaphael, who improvises verses using an audience member as his muse.