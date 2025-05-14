'I told you, no?' Indian English is 'doing the needful’ 

Indian English absorbs influences from different languages, whether its Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and more, creating hybrid phrases like "He’s my batchmate only” to refer to someone who is a college friend. These aren’t deliberate mistakes. They’re creative fusions that reflect how Indians think.

Indian English also embraces diverse pronunciations of the same word. For instance, a Keralite might say 'birth-day' whereas a Delhiite might pronounce the same word as 'bird-day'. Each variation is shaped by regional linguistic influences.

With multiple videos explaining differences between Indian and American or British English and even videos on regional differences, it is safe to say it has gone global.

Even the Oxford English Dictionary now includes words like "chuddies" (underwear) and "airdash" (to travel urgently). If the world accepts it, why shouldn’t we?

Every country has its own flavour of English

Every country has its own flavour of lingo. Australians have mastered the art of the shortcut. Aussies love to shorten words and give them an easygoing twist: afternoon becomes "arvo", breakfast is "brekkie", and even McDonald’s gets shortened to "Macca’s". It’s all about keeping it chill, friendly, and casual, just like the culture.

But zoom out, and you’ll see every country does this their own way. Americans might say “sick” to mean cool, the UK loves a good “cheeky” something (cheeky pint).

Take that awkward moment during a press briefing in February when US President Donald Trump struggled to understand an Indian journalist’s question, bluntly admitting: “I can’t understand a word he’s saying. It’s the accent. it’s a little tough for me.”

Indian English (both our words as well as our accent) is sweet and uniquely ours. Instead of policing grammar, we should embrace the efficient, emotionally rich way we speak.

Trump may not "get it" but if a simple "You’re knowing what I’m saying?" gets the point across, then it’s doing its job perfectly.