'I told you, no?' Indian English is 'doing the needful’ 

A French man’s X post listing quirky English phrases he learned from his Indian wife has gone viral, and it’s got us smiling at how unique and sweet our version of English really is.
Indians have their own way of saying things, which may seem silly but it’s a vibrant and evolving form of expression that reflects our culture, emotions, and way of life.
From phrases like "my own brother" to emphatic uses of "only" (e.g., "I told him only!"), Indian English has its own charm, logic and efficiency. Instead of seeing these as "errors," we should celebrate them as natural adaptations that make communication more relatable and expressive.
In standard English, saying “my own brother” might seem redundant. After all, isn’t every brother your own? But in Indian English, the phrase carries warmth and a sense of possessiveness, emphasising emotional closeness.
Likewise, “What to do?” is more of a resigned sigh, a shared moment of helplessness that deeply resonates with many Indians.
Another unique feature is our use of “only” for emphasis. Consider phrases like “I was at home only” to stress location, “She came yesterday only” to highlight timing, or “Do it like this only” to assert correctness. This flexible use of “only” adds nuance and emotional weight to everyday conversation.
Phrases like "passing out" (graduating), "prepone" (the opposite of postpone), and "timepass" (casual fun) don’t exist in British or American English, but they fill gaps in communication. Why say "killing time" when "timepass" captures the same idea and does it better?
Indian English absorbs influences from different languages, whether its Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and more, creating hybrid phrases like "He’s my batchmate only” to refer to someone who is a college friend. These aren’t deliberate mistakes. They’re creative fusions that reflect how Indians think.
Indian English also embraces diverse pronunciations of the same word. For instance, a Keralite might say 'birth-day' whereas a Delhiite might pronounce the same word as 'bird-day'. Each variation is shaped by regional linguistic influences.
With multiple videos explaining differences between Indian and American or British English and even videos on regional differences, it is safe to say it has gone global.
Even the Oxford English Dictionary now includes words like "chuddies" (underwear) and "airdash" (to travel urgently). If the world accepts it, why shouldn’t we?
Every country has its own flavour of lingo. Australians have mastered the art of the shortcut. Aussies love to shorten words and give them an easygoing twist: afternoon becomes "arvo", breakfast is "brekkie", and even McDonald’s gets shortened to "Macca’s". It’s all about keeping it chill, friendly, and casual, just like the culture.
But zoom out, and you’ll see every country does this their own way. Americans might say “sick” to mean cool, the UK loves a good “cheeky” something (cheeky pint).
Take that awkward moment during a press briefing in February when US President Donald Trump struggled to understand an Indian journalist’s question, bluntly admitting: “I can’t understand a word he’s saying. It’s the accent. it’s a little tough for me.”
Indian English (both our words as well as our accent) is sweet and uniquely ours. Instead of policing grammar, we should embrace the efficient, emotionally rich way we speak.
Trump may not "get it" but if a simple "You’re knowing what I’m saying?" gets the point across, then it’s doing its job perfectly.