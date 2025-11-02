This week, The Devi Awards return to Bengaluru for its 35th edition!

2017 was equally momentous, with editions across the country. Lucknow hosted its third Devi Awards in September, Mumbai joined the roster in November and Delhi welcomed the final celebration of the year in December. In 2018, the awards took on an even deeper purpose. Following India’s ranking by the Thomson Reuters Foundation as the world’s most dangerous country for women, The Devi Awards reaffirmed its commitment to the constitutional principles of equality, dignity and freedom from discrimination. The platform expanded its footprint, debuting in Chennai that September and travelling to Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi. The following year introduced Kolkata to the Devi family in August 2019, alongside a return to Lucknow.