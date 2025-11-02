Culture

This week, The Devi Awards return to Bengaluru for its 35th edition!

Here’s all you need to know about India’s most prestigious award that celebrates women from diverse fields…
Winners of the 34th Edition of The Devi Awards
TOP: (L-R) Mrunalini Rao (Designer), Rekha Lahori(CEO Kalakriti India), Dr Rashna Bhandari (Scientist), Anjani Reddy (Painter), Justice V Ramasubramanian (Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission & Chief Guest), Prabhu Chawla (Editorial Director, The New Indian Express), Dr Palukuri Lakshmi (Surgeon), T Kalyan Chakravarthy (Resident Editor, The New Indian Express, Telangana) | Bottom: (L-R) A representative on behalf of Anu Acharya (Entrepreneur), Lakshmi Menon (CEO, The New Indian Express), Elahe Hiptoola (Film Maker), Saraswathi Malluvalasa (Entrepreneur), Talluri Pallavi (Innovator) and Shreya Paropkari (Advocate) pose for a group picture during the 34th edition of The Devi Awards at ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad in October 2025. Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

In December 2014, we took a decisive stand for women — driven by our unwavering belief that strong, independent women form the very backbone of a nation. From this conviction was born The Devi Awards, a prestigious platform dedicated to recognising and honouring exceptional women who embody dynamism, innovation and courage in their respective fields. The inaugural edition, graced by politician Vasundhara Raje as chief guest, marked the beginning of a journey that continues to celebrate India’s most inspiring women.

Winners of the 30th Edition of The Devi Awards
Dr Aqsa Shaikh, Gurmeet S Rai, Dr Jyoti Anand, Honourable Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan, Kalli Purie, Dr Rashmi Saluja, TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Meena Bindra, Chhaya Sharma, Jyoti Bhatia, Poonam Sharma, Dr Kalaiselvi, Manjari Chaturvedi, Poonam Gupta, Debjani Ghosh, TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya and Meeta Pandit; at the 30th Edition of The Devi Awards at New Delhi in 2024

By June 2015, The Devi Awards expanded its reach to South India, honouring 20 remarkable achievers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The momentum grew rapidly — Bengaluru hosted its first edition that August, followed by Lucknow in November. The awards returned to Delhi in January 2016 and ventured to a new southern destination, Kerala, by July. That same year saw a remarkable three more editions — in Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi — reaffirming the awards’ national stature.

Winners of the 31th Edition of The Devi Awards
Apollo Group of Hospitals Vice Chairperson Preetha Reddy, TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya, CEO Laxmi Menon and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla along with the recipients at the 31st edition of The Devi Awards held in Chennai in January 2025. P Jawahar

2017 was equally momentous, with editions across the country. Lucknow hosted its third Devi Awards in September, Mumbai joined the roster in November and Delhi welcomed the final celebration of the year in December. In 2018, the awards took on an even deeper purpose. Following India’s ranking by the Thomson Reuters Foundation as the world’s most dangerous country for women, The Devi Awards reaffirmed its commitment to the constitutional principles of equality, dignity and freedom from discrimination. The platform expanded its footprint, debuting in Chennai that September and travelling to Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi. The following year introduced Kolkata to the Devi family in August 2019, alongside a return to Lucknow.

Winners of the 32nd Edition of The Devi Awards
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (centre), TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon (sitting left), Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (sitting right), Resident Editor-Kerala Kiran Prakash (fourth from left) and Deputy Resident Editor Cithara Paul (extreme right) with Devi awardees (from left) Swathy Subramanian (architect), Poornima Indrajith (actor & designer), VP Suhara (social activist & writer), Ritu Sara Thomas (architect), Maya Mohan (educator), VJ Joshitha (cricketer), Sheela Kochouseph (entrepreneur), Sudha Chandran (forest guide), PG Deepamol (ambulance driver), Usha Nangiar (Koodiyattam artist), Latha K (chef), Sreekumari Ramachandran (writer), RN Rejitha (CRMG crane operator), Savita Rajan (architect) and Rev Sister Roselin Chirayil (social worker) during The Devi Awards presentation ceremony in Kochi in March 2025TP Sooraj

2020 began with renewed energy, marking debuts in Bhubaneswar in February and Indore soon after. Despite global challenges, the awards continued their journey — with Lucknow hosting in November 2021, followed by Kolkata in July 2022. In 2023, the awards returned home to Chennai in February, then celebrated exceptional women in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar later that year.

Winners of the 33rd Edition of The Devi Awards
Devi awardees pose for photograph alongwith Odisha Speaker Surama Padhy, TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon, TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, TNIE Bhubanesswar Resident Editor Siba Mohanty at the award ceremony in September 2025Debadatta Mallick

Last year was a landmark, with five grand editions held across Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Delhi. This year too has been an extraordinary one — The Devi Awards have already celebrated inspiring women in Chennai, Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, with Bengaluru set to host the 35th edition on November 8. A decade on, The Devi Awards continue to stand as a shining tribute to the power, resilience and brilliance of India’s women.

November 8, 6 pm. At ITC Gardenia, Residency Road.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Devi Awards
Devi Awards Bengaluru
Devi Awards 2025
The Devi Awards
35th Devi Awards

Related Stories

No stories found.