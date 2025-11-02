This week, The Devi Awards return to Bengaluru for its 35th edition!

In December 2014, we took a decisive stand for women — driven by our unwavering belief that strong, independent women form the very backbone of a nation. From this conviction was born The Devi Awards, a prestigious platform dedicated to recognising and honouring exceptional women who embody dynamism, innovation and courage in their respective fields. The inaugural edition, graced by politician Vasundhara Raje as chief guest, marked the beginning of a journey that continues to celebrate India’s most inspiring women.
By June 2015, The Devi Awards expanded its reach to South India, honouring 20 remarkable achievers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The momentum grew rapidly — Bengaluru hosted its first edition that August, followed by Lucknow in November. The awards returned to Delhi in January 2016 and ventured to a new southern destination, Kerala, by July. That same year saw a remarkable three more editions — in Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi — reaffirming the awards’ national stature.
2017 was equally momentous, with editions across the country. Lucknow hosted its third Devi Awards in September, Mumbai joined the roster in November and Delhi welcomed the final celebration of the year in December. In 2018, the awards took on an even deeper purpose. Following India’s ranking by the Thomson Reuters Foundation as the world’s most dangerous country for women, The Devi Awards reaffirmed its commitment to the constitutional principles of equality, dignity and freedom from discrimination. The platform expanded its footprint, debuting in Chennai that September and travelling to Lucknow, Mumbai and Delhi. The following year introduced Kolkata to the Devi family in August 2019, alongside a return to Lucknow.
2020 began with renewed energy, marking debuts in Bhubaneswar in February and Indore soon after. Despite global challenges, the awards continued their journey — with Lucknow hosting in November 2021, followed by Kolkata in July 2022. In 2023, the awards returned home to Chennai in February, then celebrated exceptional women in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar later that year.
Last year was a landmark, with five grand editions held across Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru and Delhi. This year too has been an extraordinary one — The Devi Awards have already celebrated inspiring women in Chennai, Kochi, Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, with Bengaluru set to host the 35th edition on November 8. A decade on, The Devi Awards continue to stand as a shining tribute to the power, resilience and brilliance of India’s women.
November 8, 6 pm. At ITC Gardenia, Residency Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal