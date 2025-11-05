AR Rahman launches Rooh-e-Noor, an all-women ensemble

Speaking about the vision behind the project, AR Rahman shared his excitement for the ensemble's potential. “Rooh-e-Noor isn’t just a band, it’s a light that connects hearts," he stated. “Each of these women carries the confidence of modern artistry. Their collective voice is pure, powerful, rooted, and futuristic.”

The all-women band is set to make its highly anticipated World Premiere debut at the Tanweer Festival on November 21 in Sharjah. The ensemble will have the honour of opening the event for their mentor’s acclaimed Sufi ensemble, introducing their unique sound to an international audience.

The debut performance promises to be a mesmerising experience, featuring a dynamic blend of reimagined classics, beloved film compositions, and spiritual renditions. Through this initiative, A.R. Rahman continues his long-standing mission of nurturing exceptional talent and creating inclusive spaces in music. Rooh-e-Noor aspires to inspire a new generation of women artists to take centre stage, shining a light on music that celebrates empowerment and unity.