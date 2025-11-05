AR Rahman launches Rooh-e-Noor, an all-women ensemble

Academy and National Award-winning composer AR Rahman has announced the launch of Rooh-e-Noor, a groundbreaking, all-women vocal ensemble. Launched under Rahman’s KM Musiq audio label, this spiritual pop entertainment ensemble marks a new and significant chapter in Indian music, aiming to leverage the powerful and transformative voices of modern female artists.
Rooh-e-Noor, which translates to "Soul of Light," is a six-member collective formed under the leadership of Khatija Rahman, with Kannika Urs helming the project as Project Head. The ensemble features vocalists Pooja Tiwari, Sana Aziz, Shaoni, Khatija Rahman, Amina Rafiq, and Shifa Ruby. The group is structured to embody the power of women's voices to heal, uplift, and inspire. The production team is also heavily women-led, with the members taking on roles in vocal training, music supervision, and music production.
Speaking about the vision behind the project, AR Rahman shared his excitement for the ensemble's potential. “Rooh-e-Noor isn’t just a band, it’s a light that connects hearts," he stated. “Each of these women carries the confidence of modern artistry. Their collective voice is pure, powerful, rooted, and futuristic.”
The all-women band is set to make its highly anticipated World Premiere debut at the Tanweer Festival on November 21 in Sharjah. The ensemble will have the honour of opening the event for their mentor’s acclaimed Sufi ensemble, introducing their unique sound to an international audience.
The debut performance promises to be a mesmerising experience, featuring a dynamic blend of reimagined classics, beloved film compositions, and spiritual renditions. Through this initiative, A.R. Rahman continues his long-standing mission of nurturing exceptional talent and creating inclusive spaces in music. Rooh-e-Noor aspires to inspire a new generation of women artists to take centre stage, shining a light on music that celebrates empowerment and unity.