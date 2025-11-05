How Baksa Tales connects artisans, fauji wives, and makers through stories, handmade art, and traditions

For most people, a trunk is just storage. But for the founders of Baksa Tales, it became a symbol of journeys, memories, and new beginnings. The duo recently showcased their work in Hyderabad at a mela. Founded in 2019 by Preeti Gaikwad and Huns Pujita in Secunderabad, Baksa Tales is a creative platform that brings together artisans, fauji (armed forces) wives, and small makers under one umbrella. It’s not a typical marketplace; it’s where handmade pieces carry emotion, not just price tags.

Baksa Tales: A trunk full of heartfelt creations

“Baksa Tales is our little trunk of treasures. Handmade isn’t charity or utility, it’s emotion, culture, and legacy,” says Preeti. The idea grew out of a familiar scene in fauji life — families on the move, packing and unpacking homes every few years. For many fauji wives who ran small ventures, every transfer meant starting from scratch. “These women were talented and driven, but each time duty called, their dreams were folded away — literally — into trunks,” recalls Preeti.

That insight became the seed for Baksa Tales. The word baksa (meaning trunk) represents resilience and reinvention — a reminder that creativity, like memory, travels wherever you go.

Beyond selling handmade products, Preeti and Pujita wanted to create a space where gifting becomes a language of connection. In fauji life, thoughtful gifting is a quiet tradition of appreciation. Baksa Tales built its philosophy around that — turning gifts into storytellers of emotion and care.

The platform started small but quickly evolved into a collaborative ecosystem that includes artisans, NGOs, and creative entrepreneurs. Every maker is credited by name; there’s no white labelling. “Each creator brings a world of their own,” says Pujita, adding, “Our job is to help them tell their story with honesty and heart.”

A turning point came when the team collaborated with the Mishing Tribe of Majuli. Their handwoven pieces, showcased at an AWWA exhibition in Hyderabad, sold out completely — reaffirming that authenticity and storytelling resonate deeply with buyers.

Preeti, who comes from a fauji background and has over 15 years of experience in sales and marketing, calls herself a bridge between commerce and culture. Pujita, with her background in storytelling and design, brings the brand’s visual and emotional language to life. “We wanted a platform where creators don’t just list products but grow with a sense of purpose,” says Preeti, adding, “It’s not about perfection, it’s about presence.”

Unlike most e-commerce platforms, Baksa Tales leans heavily on storytelling. From mood-based gifting guides to detailed maker profiles, it helps buyers connect emotionally with what they choose. The founders also guide creators with tools like the Maker-to-Market Map and Desirability Code, helping them understand branding and sustainability.

Offline, their flagship event Baksa Connect brings artisans and buyers face-to-face. “When people hear the maker’s story directly, the product feels different. That’s when handmade becomes human again,” says Pujita.

From macramé planters and appliqué quilts to cold-pressed oils and artisanal coffee, every product on Baksa Tales is curated with care — slow-made, emotion-led, and story-rich. “It means patience in making, honesty in intent, and meaning in every detail,” Preeti explains.

Among the many stories they’ve championed, Bhoomipure Oils, a fauji wife-led venture from Champaran, stands out. “We didn’t just taste quality,” says Pujita adding, “We felt the sincerity behind it.” Another cherished partnership is with Ghughuti, a women’s collective near Dehradun known for quilts, toys, and journals. “One of their quilts became my daughter’s favourite comfort piece,” Preeti smiles, “That kind of connection reminds us why we do what we do.”

As Baksa Tales looks ahead, the founders aim to take Indian handmade stories beyond borders; collaborating with LGBTQ+ creators, indigenous artisans from the Northeast and Ladakh, and cultural spaces and hotels. “We want people to see handmade gifting as something thoughtful and desirable,” Preeti notes.

