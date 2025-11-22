From Riverdale to Guwahati: Bill Golliher brings decades of Archie magic to Comic Con

A

I have to put myself in the mindset of watching the story and letting it play out. With Betty and Veronica, I play off their personalities because Veronica is going to take it over the top and have her snobbish personality, so it plays itself out. With Jughead, he’s going to do something wacky, and I can work that into a story. Sometimes I’ll take it a step further and then reel it back in. With Sabrina, I’ve always appreciated the imagination and magical feel to Sabrina, so that makes it a lot of fun too. I can take inspiration from things like “what if there was an easier way?” If you had magic, couldn’t you do this an easier way? Then I write that up as a story. I immerse myself in those different worlds to come up with the angle.