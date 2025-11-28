Anne Garde’s ‘Shiva Blues’ transforms everyday Indians into timeless myths

Her images are not digitally painted. Instead, Anne experiments with film development so that the tones shift into blues of every shade. “The blues are all different, depending on the skin tones,” she says. “From dark blue and indigo to cyan. This isn’t Photoshop.” When she first saw the results on her light table, she felt that such intensity could only emerge “with the vibrancy of India’s colours, with the almost sacred presence of this vast population.”

Although many Western photographers have travelled to India to document its cultures, and daily life, Anne consciously resisted the documentary gaze, because “it ages with time and immediately becomes part of frozen history,” she says. Instead, she seeks images that are “timeless and enduring,” which she still feels fresh when revisiting them today. Anne also insists that her work is not an attempt to appear spiritual — only that her instinct is not drawn to the material world.

In Shiva Blues, ordinary people become carriers of myth. Not saints, not gods, but humans touched by something larger. And once the work is complete, she releases it into the world: “It no longer belongs to the artist, but to those who look at it... it is a gift.”

Free entry.

On view till February 3, 2026.

At Maison D’Art Banjara, Banjara Hills.

