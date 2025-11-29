Bengaluru's Green Lit Fest marks 5th edition with focus on climate action and experiential engagement
With much deliberation and discourse on the environmental crises, it is often the foundational focus on environmental literature that is lost. Going back to the essential focus on conversations that deal with action, not just awareness, Green Lit Fest returns with an ever-growing presence with its 5th edition. Festival founder and writer Benedict Paramanand discusses new additions to the fest this year while also sharing his thoughts on sustainability and how we understand environmental literacy today.
Fifth edition blends climate action with immersive experiences to deepen environmental engagement
How has the initial vision of the Green Lit Fest evolved over its five editions? What does the message of the festival focus on now?
It’s evolved quite well. The intensity of what we are delivering has improved. The content range is also better. The speakers are also quite excited now. We don’t really need to nudge them to come. Because we occupy a unique space in the industry, people seek us out. Every time we try to keep innovating to make it more experiential. This year, we were focusing on giving an experiential time, rather than just the ‘talking.’ We have workshops, films and quiz sessions. We want to make it more engaging.
What is your view on the current interpretation of environmental literacy that establishments have adopted?
Awareness about environmental issues started 10 years ago in schools. But I think today, considering that things are getting quite bad, climate action is what we need. Therefore, with all our curations around workshops or even books, we focus on climate action. We no longer have the luxury of just awareness.
Any highlights from this year we should look out for?
For the first time, this year, we are introducing Green Poetry Open House. We have also launched a short story competition. We had a decent number of submissions for that as well. Also, we’d been having Green Business as one or two sessions earlier. This year, we wanted to curate it as one serious segment — Green Business Literature Festival. We also have three sessions on AI for parents, for students and for teachers. Further, for the first time, we are introducing nature journaling.
Entry free. On November 29. 9.30 am onwards. At Century Club, Cubbon Park.