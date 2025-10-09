The new edition of Bengaluru's Flourish Hearth is bigger, brighter and more immersive than ever
Flourish Hearth, a place where craft meets sustainability, is all set to return with its third edition. This pop-up platform transcends the boundaries of a marketplace, becoming a space where artisans can showcase their work, stories and traditions directly to consumers, forging deeper connections. Ahead of the event, we sat down with Pragati Tripathi (festival director & COO of Flourish) to find out everything about this edition.
Workshops, performances and more at Flourish Hearth this year
Tell us about the 3rd edition of the Flourish Hearth?
This year’s edition is our most ambitious yet — over 70 artisans from across India — from Himachal’s foothills to rural Karnataka, Gujarat and West Bengal, are coming to Bengaluru. Alongside the marketplace, we’re hosting over six immersive workshops where visitors can learn from master artisans and create their own pieces. Families can enjoy a traditional game corner by Kreeda, while our new Immersive Experience Corner lets visitors engage with languishing crafts and their ties to sustainability. We’re also launching the Flourish App, extending this ecosystem beyond the festival to keep conscious consumers connected with artisans year-round. Hearth 2025 isn’t just a festival — it’s a living experience of craft, culture and community.
What has this journey from the first edition to the third edition been like?
It’s been an incredible journey. What began as an experiment — bringing artisans and conscious consumers together — quickly proved that people are hungry for authenticity and meaningful connection. By the second edition, Hearth had grown into a community. It became less about buying crafts and more about conversations on sustainability, the joy of creating and the pride artisans feel when their work is truly valued. Now, in our third edition, Hearth feels like a movement. The scale is bigger, collaborations deeper and the impact stronger — for both artisans and audiences who leave with stories, memories and a renewed connection to our cultural heritage.
Why did you choose the theme ‘Eco-Heritage: Reviving Crafts & Restoring Nature’ for this edition’s panel discussion?
The theme emerged organically from our ongoing work. Through close collaboration and design interventions. We’ve been empowering artisans of languishing crafts — Sikki, Sujani, Netturpetti, Rogan Art, Straw Painting and more — to create products that stay true to heritage while meeting today’s needs. Along the way, one truth became clear: craft and sustainability are inseparable. Reviving these crafts isn’t just about preserving culture; it’s about restoring harmony with nature, as their materials, processes and values are inherently eco-conscious. This theme brings that dialogue to the forefront — a reminder that protecting heritage and protecting the planet are part of the same journey.
How do you discover and bring together artisans from across India?
Our product curation and outreach team travels across the country to discover and connect with artisans through a deeply hands-on process. We look beyond the craft itself — into the stories, traditions and livelihoods behind it. Many of our artisans come from remote regions where crafts are fading and building trust is key to bringing them onto a platform like Flourish. We also work closely with grassroots organisations, craft clusters and cultural bodies that have long supported these communities. Together, we’re weaving a living tapestry of India’s craft heritage.
Who are some of the artistes bringing their craft to the stage this year for cultural performances?
We’re collaborating with Bangla Natak, who will bring the folk rhythms and storytelling traditions of Koraput, Odisha, across both days. Adding to the energy, the Bangalore Drums Collective will create a collective heartbeat of rhythm, a performance that’s impossible not to move to. We’re also showcasing the grandeur of Karnataka’s heritage with a yakshagana performance of Devi Mahatme by the Yaksha Kala Academy. And for music lovers, the stage comes alive with the soulful fusion sounds of Mystik Vibes, followed by an electrifying performance by Vasu Dixit.
What inspired the idea of a hands-on workshop like Aangan?
At Flourish, we’ve always believed in the power of co-creation. The idea behind Aangan is to create a space where people can step into the world of making, whether it’s block printing, Gond painting, Cheriyal mask painting, or one of the other six workshops. Here, they can learn directly from master artisans, try the techniques themselves and understand the rhythm and beauty of handcrafted creation. What’s magical is how this transforms the relationship between artisan and audience. It’s no longer just about buying a product; it becomes a shared journey of creation.
Entry free. Workshop is INR 400 onwards. October 11 & 12, 11 am onwards. At Shankara Foundation, Kanakpura Main Road.
Written by Prishita Tahilramani