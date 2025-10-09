The new edition of Bengaluru's Flourish Hearth is bigger, brighter and more immersive than ever

A

It’s been an incredible journey. What began as an experiment — bringing artisans and conscious consumers together — quickly proved that people are hungry for authenticity and meaningful connection. By the second edition, Hearth had grown into a community. It became less about buying crafts and more about conversations on sustainability, the joy of creating and the pride artisans feel when their work is truly valued. Now, in our third edition, Hearth feels like a movement. The scale is bigger, collaborations deeper and the impact stronger — for both artisans and audiences who leave with stories, memories and a renewed connection to our cultural heritage.