From Kutch crafts to Rajasthani rhythms, here are 7 events for you to attend this week

The Somaiya Kala Vidya (SKV) brings its annual graduation exhibition, Kai Magga Kale Sangama, from Anjar, Kutch to namma uru. The showcase will celebrate kasuti embroidery, nandana block printing and other traditional weaves from the region. Also expect witness the collections that will be rooted in ilkal, multishaft and khadi weaving from Bagalkot and extra-weft weaving, bandhani, batik, ajrakh printing and soof and rabari embroidery from Kutch. Entry free. On 11 and 12 October, 10 am onwards. At Sabha, Kamaraj Road.
Witness a blend of art, music, food and culture come together in the most rooted fashion of village melas at Sangamam Thaala Utsav 2025. As part of its debut art festival the philanthropic-forward initiative, Sangamam is bringing musical acts like Agam, Soorya Gayathri, Ranjani–Gayathri and others, alongside engaging experiences like kalaripayittu and workshops like chittara art, leather puppetry, sound healing and dhrupad. INR 750 onwards. On 11 &12 October, 10 am onwards. At St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.
Get out your biggest tote bags, as Orion Malls’ Timeless Traditions Shopping Festival is all set to roll out this weekend. From live performances by Sinchan Dixit, H2O the band, Drum Circle Djembe, Oxygen Dance Company and more to chances to win exciting prizes — there’s much to be indulged in! Entry free. On till October 26. Across outlets.
A fine convergence of a variety of Indian master weavers and skilled artisans will be present at The Grand Rajasthani Exhibition, this weekend. Celebrating India’s handloom heritage, there will be on display an exquisite range of cotton and silk handloom products, tie-and-dye dress materials, West Bengal cotton saris, Odisha handlooms, silver and kundan jewellery, meenakari work, handmade paper and lots more! Entry free. On till October 22, 10.30 am onwards. Sri Someshwara Sabha Bhavana, JP Nagar.
Bengaluru’s all set for an old school comeback with an evening of letters as Kommune Bangalore and The Draft Page present Khat: An Evening of Letters , a curated show where stories that ask you to pause are read out loud with heart and vulnerability. INR 249 onwards. 11 October, 3 pm onwards. At Just BLR Comedy Club, Brigade Road.
Explore the best of folk and sufi as Barmer Boys bring Rajasthan’s manganiyar music into the spotlight this weekend. With Bhura Khan on vocals and harmonium, Magada Khan (dholak) and Sawai Khan (morchang, bhapang, khartal and beatboxing) — expect a blend of traditional tunes with modern twists! INR 750 onwards. On October 10 and 11, 9.30 pm onwards. At Windmills, Whitefield.
Experience high-energy music and a range of dramatic productions as Big Bang Carnaval, an exciting weekend of performances — all for noble causes, unravels this weekend! Directed by Maya Mascarenhas & Judith Roby Bidapa, witness the talented The Bangalore Chorus take the stage alongside many entertaining renditions of tunes from Broadway musicals like Tick Tick Boom and more! `499 onwards. On October 11 & 12, 4 pm and 7.30 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.