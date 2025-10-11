In Hyderabad, Dramanon Theatre presents four short plays that capture intimate instances of life

Theatre comes in many forms. Some performances last a minute, others an hour. Short plays, usually 10 to 15 minutes long, have their own magic — they capture emotion, humour, and conflict in a quick but powerful way.

Dramanon Theatre’s upcoming production, Four Play brings together four short plays directed by Shashidhar Kocharlakota, Kanishka Dasgupta, Harika Vedula, and Rahul Ghosh.

"We’ve all been with Dramanon for more than 12 years. For this production, we auditioned new actors to bring fresh energy to the stage and explored lighting, sound, and stagecraft to enhance the performance," says Shashidhar.

The plays differ in language, tone, and style, but revolve around the themes of relationships and human connection. “The production is about teasing the audience, exploring emotions, and showing the small but significant moments in life,” he adds.