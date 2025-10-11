In Hyderabad, Dramanon Theatre presents four short plays that capture intimate instances of life

Theatre comes in many forms. Some performances last a minute, others an hour. Short plays, usually 10 to 15 minutes long, have their own magic — they capture emotion, humour, and conflict in a quick but powerful way.
"We’ve all been with Dramanon for more than 12 years. For this production, we auditioned new actors to bring fresh energy to the stage and explored lighting, sound, and stagecraft to enhance the performance," says Shashidhar.
The plays differ in language, tone, and style, but revolve around the themes of relationships and human connection. “The production is about teasing the audience, exploring emotions, and showing the small but significant moments in life,” he adds.
Over 65 actors auditioned across three rounds, and only eight were selected. “First, we look at basics like voice projection, confidence, and stage presence,” says Shashidhar. “Then, we see if they can understand the intention behind the lines and adapt to the director’s style. It’s very organic.”
The first play, A No Play, directed by Shashidhar, looks at a couple learning to handle disagreements and find understanding. In Kaun Dumb, Harika dives into honesty and responsibility in a couple’s relationship. “The play is about a couple reconciling — their issues come to the surface in a tug of war where one’s a green flag and the other’s a red flag. We faced challenges working with a revised concept and balancing free flow with a scripted process. The actors rehearsed many times, playing with rhythm and emotion,” she says.
Rahul’s Usool is a drama-thriller set in West Delhi. “It’s adapted from an English play about two gangsters from a crime family. We explore how even people who commit crimes have personal conflicts and struggles — their world is just very different from ours,” Rahul shares.
Kanishka’s Lehenga Lockdown closes the show on a high-energy note. “It’s a riotous ode to the absurdity of consumerism and the chaos of the generational divide — a smart, sassy tug of war where fashion meets friction, and every sequin carries the weight of identity,” says Kanishka. Expect dance, drama, and dazzling chaos stitched into every scene.
After a three-year break during the pandemic, Dramanon is revitalising live theatre. “We wanted to rebuild the community we had before COVID. Short plays, workshops, and skits are perfect for bringing actors and audiences together again,” says Shashidhar.
Tickets Rs 400.
October 12, 7 pm.
Rangbhoomi Spaces and Events, Serilingampalle.
