The entire show is a reflection on memory: Dr Sabeena Gadihoke on the legacy of twin photographers Debalina Mazumder and Manobina Roy

That wish finally came true in 2021, when she collaborated with Tapati Guha-Thakurta from the Centre for the Study of Social Studies in Calcutta and Mallika Leuzinger, who had written a dissertation on the sisters. “Mallika had received a grant to put up a show with the work of both sisters,” she shares. “All three of us decided to pool our resources and individual collections together to curate a show on the twins.”

Two Cameras, One Vision

Speaking about what makes their work resonate even today, Dr. Gadihoke says, “They were incredibly gifted photographers in terms of both their craft — they made images and were adept in the darkroom — and their artistic value. They had a keen sense of using natural light and the ability to play with tones, shades, and textures.”

What stands out most, she adds, is their empathy. “They were great portraitists who made women in particular feel comfortable. You see this sensitivity in their early experiments in 1930s Benaras, as well as in their photographs from their joint trip to London, Geneva, and Paris in 1959, where they captured everything from street scenes to political demonstrations.”