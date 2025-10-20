As Louvre reels, a look at iconic museum heists

For the second time in more than a century, the Louvre has found itself at the centre of a brazen art theft. On Sunday morning, thieves reportedly made off with nine historic pieces from the jewellery collection of Napoleon and the Empress, using a basket lift to access the museum. Visitors inside the Galerie d’Apollon — where the French Crown Jewels are on display — were swiftly escorted out as police sealed the premises and closed the museum for the day.

Details continue to emerge, but the theft has already reignited public fascination with museum heists — those rare moments where high culture intersects with cinematic audacity. While Hollywood often makes art crime look elaborate or glamorous, real-world heists are typically fast, quiet and unsettlingly efficient. And yet, when the stolen object is loaded with heritage or symbolism rather than resale value, the mystery of why becomes far more compelling than how.

A museum with a history of vanishing treasures

This is not the first time the Louvre has faced the shock of an empty display. Its most infamous disappearance occurred in 1911, when Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was stolen by Vincenzo Peruggia, a former museum employee who hid in a broom cupboard overnight. He simply lifted the small portrait off the wall and walked out with it under his coat. The painting resurfaced in Florence two years later — an incident that unexpectedly helped cement its cultural fame. Before its theft, Mona Lisa was respected; after it, she became a global icon.

Boston’s great unsolved mystery

Across the Atlantic, another museum continues to live with absence in a far more enduring way. The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston remains home to one of the world’s most baffling art mysteries: the 1990 heist in which two men disguised as police officers entered after hours, tied up security staff and spent 81 minutes removing 13 masterpieces from the walls.