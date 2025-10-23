Sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan enchants Hyderabad audience

A

These things happen naturally. You have to persevere. If you find a path and choose to walk on it, there will always be obstacles — but you must keep going. I’m content with who I am and how I wish to be. I wanted to find my own voice, so I kept trying until it began to emerge. Sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s fine. At least my life has been spent immersed in music, and that itself is a blessing.