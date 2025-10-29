Ex-thief says Louvre ignored warnings before crown jewel heist

Former burglar claims Louvre security flaws ‘hiding in plain sight’

The theft took place in broad daylight at opening time inside the historic Apollo Gallery. Two intruders wearing high-visibility jackets reportedly smashed a street-facing window before powering open two display cases and fleeing with items valued in some reports at more than $100 million. A damaged ninth piece — Empress Eugénie’s diamond crown — was found discarded just outside the museum walls.

Speaking to the Associated Press outside I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid, Desclos said the heist unfolded exactly as he had long predicted. Invited in 2020 to take part in an in-house Louvre podcast discussing a major jewel theft from 1792, he claims he privately pointed out the same windows and display cases as weak spots, describing them as “a piece of cake” for seasoned criminals.

“You can slip in from the roofs, through the window, in disguise — there are many entry points,” he said. In his view, the timing was no coincidence either. “If you hit at opening time, the first alarm layer is neutralised. You know you’ve got five to seven minutes before police arrive. That is all you need.”

According to him, smash-and-grab operations are less about improvisation and more about choreography: blueprinting a route, rehearsing movements, and even timing yourself with a stopwatch. He believes recent renovations actually made the gallery more vulnerable. The older vitrines were designed so that priceless objects could drop to safety if tampered with; newer cases, though technically up to modern standards, hold artefacts at easy reach once broken open.