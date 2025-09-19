Japani Shyam's Gond art exhibition in Hyderabad connects culture and nature

These days, very few people are practicing Gond art. This tribal painting tradition is not only an art form but also a way of telling stories and passing on culture. For artist Japani Shyam, losing Gond art means losing much more than a craft. “Gond art is not only painting, but also our tradition, our stories, our culture. Through it, we express how we live, how we see nature, how we celebrate,” she says.

Her most recent exhibition, The Living Bond, is inspired by the relationship between people and nature. For her, this connection is central to both her art and her beliefs. “I always think our bond with nature should be equal, it is not possible without us, and we are not without nature.” Many of her paintings show trees, birds, and animals, reminding viewers that humans are only one part of the natural world.

Japani Shyam's The Living Bond is all about nature

Japani grew up surrounded by art. Her father, the well-known Gond her world artist Jangarh Singh Shyam, introduced her to painting at a very

young age. She remembers how she first began by helping him with his

work, not knowing at the time how important art would become in her

life. At just 11 years old, she received the Kamla Devi Award, which gave

her early recognition. “At that time, I didn’t understand much. I just

liked painting and helped my father, but when people appreciated my

work, I became more serious. Gradually, my interest grew, and I

never stopped,” she shares.

Colours and patterns play a big role in her storytelling. While Gond art has a traditional style, Japani likes to experiment and give it her own touch. “I don’t think if Iwant to show sadness, I must use red. As an artist, I can play with any colour. I enjoy experimenting with combinations to show my ideas,” she explains. This freedom allows her to create artworks that are both rooted in tradition and open to new ideas. One of her favourite paintings shows a woman holding two birds. The canvas is painted in deep red, with space opening up above the figure. “For me, it’s about freedom. A woman has many responsibilities — children, husband, work. But she must also find time for herself, her own happiness,” she adds. The painting reflects her belief that women, like nature, need space and balance to thrive.

For Japani, Gond is not only about remembering the past but also about

speaking to the present. “We should understand that nature is everything; if we lose it, we lose ourselves. Gond art reminds us of that bond,” she concludes.



Free entry.

On till September 28,

10 am to 7 pm.

At Alliance Francaise Hyderabad,

Banjara Hills.

