Sagar wali Qawwali opens about his show in Hyderabad
For years, qawwali has spoken of love and longing, often beyond words, found its way straight to the listener’s heart. Known for blending the traditional soul of qawwali with fresh energy, Sagar wali Qawwali has carved a unique space for himself in the world of this art form.
Ahead of his show, he speaks to Indulge about what qawwali means to him
Can you tell us a bit about your show in Hyderabad and what people can expect?
After a long vacation, I am doing a public show in Hyderabad. I’m coming straight from the US, and I’ve worked a lot on my set list and poetry. I feel completely rejuvenated, and my energy will be three times higher this time.
Can you take us back to your first memory of qawwali? Was there a moment when you realised this would become your life’s path?
I always wanted to perform qawwali. The first time I actually tried, it was not even at a qawwali show — I suggested to the client that I really wanted to do a qawwali set. They gave me the stage, and I performed. A few videos from that show were shared on social media and went viral. Normally, about 200-250 people would attend my shows, but that day, 1000 people came. The audience’s energy was so powerful that I told myself, “This is it, Sagar.” It was a wonderful feeling.
Who was the first person to recognise your talent and encourage you to pursue music seriously?
Definitely my mom and my sister. They always wanted me to become a singer, even though I started out as a guitarist performing at jagratas and chowkis in spiritual gatherings. My mother would tell me, ‘You can sing too, Sagar, you should try.’ She took me to different reality show auditions. My sister would say, ‘I really like your voice.’ They were the two who encouraged me, and I am always thankful to my mom and to the Almighty.
Do you have any rituals or practices before a performance—something that grounds you?
The first thing I do after getting out of the shower is apply Sai Baba ji’s vibhuti, which gives me strength. Then, wherever I am in the world, I always call my mom. Just hearing her voice and taking her blessings gives me peace before stepping on stage.
Qawwali is rooted in centuries of Sufi thought. In today’s fast-paced world, where attention spans are shrinking, how do you ensure that the essence is not lost?
You can’t force anyone to listen. But it’s important to stay relevant while keeping the essence intact . Traditional qawwali is usually performed seated, but I try to stand, move, and interact with the audience. I dance along with my music. When people see that I am enjoying it, they get curious—‘Why is he so happy while performing? What are we missing out on?’ That curiosity leads to connection. I keep the soul of Sufi thought intact, but use simpler, lighter words and adapt the sound and poetry for today. That mix is what creates Sagar Wali Qawwali.
With new audiences, how do you view the line between authenticity and innovation?
Every decade changes the way music is sung, written, and produced. I try to stay relevant without disrespecting traditional qawwali. My approach is to simplify the words, use relatable shayari (poetry), and make people feel what I am feeling on stage. In this way, the tradition stays alive, and the audience connects too.
Is there a particular qawwal or Sufi poet whose work has been inspiring to you?
There are two artistes who are like fathers to me because I never had formal training. First is Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab — getting the chance to sing his qawwalis has been an honour. Second is Gurdas Maan sahab — I admire his style of performance deeply. I feel spiritually connected to him. Sagar Wali Qawwali is a mix of the two: I sing Nusrat sahab’s qawwalis but perform standing and engaging, like Gurdas Maan sahab. I hope some reflection of my two inspirations always shows in me. Learning will never end.
Qawwali is steeped in poetry, symbolism, and metaphor. Do you believe audiences need to understand every word, or can they still experience the essence through rhythm and emotion?
Music doesn’t need to be understood — it needs to be felt. If understanding were necessary, everyone would be a singer or musician. Music can be experienced with closed eyes—through rhythm, melody, or words.
Personally, I don’t always understand English or Punjabi songs, but Ilove their melodies, grooves, and rhythms. Sometimes, even one word or phrase is enough to make you feel the emotion. So yes, you can enjoy and connect without understanding every word.
What do you hope someone who listens to your qawwali for the first time carries with them long after the performance is over?
My bond with my audience is like family. After the performance, I hope they carry an essence of friendship, truth, energy, and connection. I want them to feel they’ve made a lifelong bond—whether they praise me or criticise me. If they ask me to sing a song, I will. If they say I didn’t sing well, I’ll improve. If they dislike a shayari, I’ll change it. After the show, I want them to feel that Sagar is their brother, and I want to remain that way— everyone’s brother.
