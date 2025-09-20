Sagar wali Qawwali opens about his show in Hyderabad

A

Definitely my mom and my sister. They always wanted me to become a singer, even though I started out as a guitarist performing at jagratas and chowkis in spiritual gatherings. My mother would tell me, ‘You can sing too, Sagar, you should try.’ She took me to different reality show auditions. My sister would say, ‘I really like your voice.’ They were the two who encouraged me, and I am always thankful to my mom and to the Almighty.