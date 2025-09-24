"The face, heart and soul of Assam": Santanu Hazarika honours Zubeen Garg

"Zubeen Garg was not just an artist or someone who has sung 38,000 songs in 40 different language or someone who always had sold out shows and was revered as a god of a whole community ,he was a god who befriended the entire community of Assam. A simple boy who came to Guwahati on a bicycle and a keyboard on his back, just cause he wanted to sing and ended up becoming the face, heart and the soul of Assam," he wrote in the post.

Further reflecting on the singer's impact on the Indian music space and audiences and calling him "last of the true rockstars" he added, "He has influenced countless generations ,countless communities irrespective of who they are and where they come from .He was an emotion,a true blood rebel who lived for his craft and his people . Selfless to the point where he became a danger to himself. If there was a beacon of pure emotion and passion ,he would be the one ! Long live Zubeen da, you were everyone’s best friend."