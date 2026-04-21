How to read your birth chart as a beginner?

Step 2: Understand the chart angles

Consider only the four angles: Ascendant (self), Imum Coeli (home), Descendant (partnerships), and Midheaven (career). These angles occupy certain zodiac signs, which have their own ruling planets. These planets will become significant for the corresponding area of life.

Step 3: Look for strong planets

There are also planets that have natural strength when placed in particular signs. They are referred to as 'domicile' and 'exaltation' placements. An example would be when the sun is placed in the sign of Leo and the moon is placed in Cancer.

Step 4: Check day or night chart

Find out if you are a day or night baby. This makes all the difference for the planets that assist you in life. Day people have their charts influenced by the Sun and Jupiter. Night people benefit from the Moon and Venus.

Step 5: Spot stelliums

A stellium is defined as the presence of three or more planets in the same house, indicating a strong emphasis on this aspect of life, and hence there may be many lessons involved.

Step 6: Study Saturn

Saturn presents difficulties, particularly at an early age. With time, Saturn becomes a source of power and enlightenment. The house that Saturn occupies reveals where extra effort is required but mastery can be attained.

Step 7: Follow the nodes

The South Node indicates the comfort zone. The North Node is the indication of one’s life path. It is necessary to progress towards the characteristics and houses represented by the North Node.