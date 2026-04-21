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How to read your birth chart as a beginner?

Simple tips to read birth chart and understand your personality, life path, and inner patterns through astrology.
These tips to read birth chart break the process into clear and practical steps
These tips to read birth chart break the process into clear and practical steps
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2 min read

Learning astrology may seem difficult at first, but these tips for read birth chart will help simplify the process. Birth charts represent an image of the stars when you were born, indicating the position of the planets at that moment in time and their effect on your personality and future course of life. With a little knowledge about the basics, one can interpret their birth chart easily.

Tips to read birth chart: Start with the basics

Step 1: Identify sun, moon, and rising

One of the most important tips to read birth chart is to start by looking at the big three. Your Sun represents your essential self and who you are becoming. Your Moon represents your emotions and inner drives. Your Ascendant describes how you project yourself on the outside and how you tackle new situations. Don’t forget the signs that house these planets too.

Step 2: Understand the chart angles

Consider only the four angles: Ascendant (self), Imum Coeli (home), Descendant (partnerships), and Midheaven (career). These angles occupy certain zodiac signs, which have their own ruling planets. These planets will become significant for the corresponding area of life.

Step 3: Look for strong planets

There are also planets that have natural strength when placed in particular signs. They are referred to as 'domicile' and 'exaltation' placements. An example would be when the sun is placed in the sign of Leo and the moon is placed in Cancer.

Step 4: Check day or night chart

Find out if you are a day or night baby. This makes all the difference for the planets that assist you in life. Day people have their charts influenced by the Sun and Jupiter. Night people benefit from the Moon and Venus.

Step 5: Spot stelliums

A stellium is defined as the presence of three or more planets in the same house, indicating a strong emphasis on this aspect of life, and hence there may be many lessons involved.

Step 6: Study Saturn

Saturn presents difficulties, particularly at an early age. With time, Saturn becomes a source of power and enlightenment. The house that Saturn occupies reveals where extra effort is required but mastery can be attained.

Step 7: Follow the nodes

The South Node indicates the comfort zone. The North Node is the indication of one’s life path. It is necessary to progress towards the characteristics and houses represented by the North Node.

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