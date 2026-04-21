How to read your birth chart as a beginner?

Learning astrology may seem difficult at first, but these tips for read birth chart will help simplify the process. Birth charts represent an image of the stars when you were born, indicating the position of the planets at that moment in time and their effect on your personality and future course of life. With a little knowledge about the basics, one can interpret their birth chart easily.
One of the most important tips to read birth chart is to start by looking at the big three. Your Sun represents your essential self and who you are becoming. Your Moon represents your emotions and inner drives. Your Ascendant describes how you project yourself on the outside and how you tackle new situations. Don’t forget the signs that house these planets too.
Consider only the four angles: Ascendant (self), Imum Coeli (home), Descendant (partnerships), and Midheaven (career). These angles occupy certain zodiac signs, which have their own ruling planets. These planets will become significant for the corresponding area of life.
There are also planets that have natural strength when placed in particular signs. They are referred to as 'domicile' and 'exaltation' placements. An example would be when the sun is placed in the sign of Leo and the moon is placed in Cancer.
Find out if you are a day or night baby. This makes all the difference for the planets that assist you in life. Day people have their charts influenced by the Sun and Jupiter. Night people benefit from the Moon and Venus.
A stellium is defined as the presence of three or more planets in the same house, indicating a strong emphasis on this aspect of life, and hence there may be many lessons involved.
Saturn presents difficulties, particularly at an early age. With time, Saturn becomes a source of power and enlightenment. The house that Saturn occupies reveals where extra effort is required but mastery can be attained.
The South Node indicates the comfort zone. The North Node is the indication of one’s life path. It is necessary to progress towards the characteristics and houses represented by the North Node.