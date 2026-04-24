From Sufi verses to festival stages, Rehmat-e-Nusrat turns qawwali into a living spiritual exchange in Hyderabad

For Rehmat-e-Nusrat, qawwali is an act of surrender. Deeply inspired by the legacy of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, whom they call Khan Sahab, the group, led by Sarvjeet Tamta, has shaped a musical identity that remains rooted in tradition while opening itself to evolution.

From sufi poetry and Kabir to festival stages, Sarvjeet Tamta’s ensemble turns every performance into a spiritual exchange where simple compositions let the lyrics lead

“Our entire approach begins with composition,” says Sarvjeet. “If we wish to connect with a new generation, the structure and lyrics must speak to them, yet without ever compromising the soul of qawwali.” It is a careful balance, one that keeps poetic integrity at the centre while allowing contemporary elements to enter with restraint.

The name Rehmat-e-Nusrat itself is a tribute, an offering to a spiritual guide whose influence goes beyond music. “Everything we are is because of him,” Sarvjeet reflects. Their association with Amarrass Records has helped them stay true to this vision and focus on what matters most, the art of qawwali.

On stage, structure gives way to something more intangible. “If a qawwal is not completely immersed, then it is not qawwali, it is merely singing,” he explains. The performance becomes a spiritual exchange, where the voice may come from the throat, but the emotion flows from the soul. The audience plays a quiet but powerful role, their energy felt even with closed eyes, shaping the performance in the moment.

Their repertoire draws from sufi poetry, ghazals, and bhajans, including the works of Kabir. The selection is guided by the strength of the lyrics. “We keep compositions simple so the poetry can reach more people,” Sarvjeet says.

Recalling a performance at the Ziro Festival in 2022, where thousands stood up and danced, he shares, “It felt like we were doing justice to qawwali.” Yet, such moments are set aside quickly, replaced by reflection.

For Sarvjeet and the group, the journey is not about applause, but about something deeper and lasting.

Tickets at Rs 999.

April 24 & 25, 7.30 pm.

At Windmills Craftworks Hyderabad, Hitec City.

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