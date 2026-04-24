Reimagined Sherlock Holmes play brings post-Independence India, laughter and audience sleuthing to Hyderabad stage

What happens when the world’s most famous detective trades foggy London streets for post-independence India? Bengaluru-based theatre production Theatrenama is coming to the city with the answer, and it comes with a mix of mystery, humour, and a fair bit of theatrical flair in Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Missing Author.
Originally written in the 1980s by Peter John Cooper, the play has been almost entirely reworked for this version, with director Vastal Baran rebuilding it. “I took the rights to the play and rewrote it from an Indian audience’s perspective. Almost 90 per cent of the script has been changed. The characters are still from the world of Sherlock Holmes, but they’ve been adapted in a way that feels relatable to Indian audiences,” he explains. The result is a Sherlock Holmes who still deduces brilliantly, but now does so in a setting much closer to home.
Set in India around the 1950s, the play explores the shifting dynamics between British and Indian identities. That context adds texture, but the tone is anything but heavy. In fact, this Sherlock leans into laughs more than you might expect. “Usually, in the original Sherlock stories, the humour is quite dry. In this version, I’ve managed to add a layer that really makes people laugh — going to an extreme that suits the tastes of Indian audiences. Think less polite chuckles and more full-on laughter,” he shares.
The storytelling also invites the audience to do a bit of detective work themselves. This is not a sit-back-and-watch kind of mystery. “This play is more psychological. By the end, the audience has to actively engage — they’re not just watching, they’re solving the mystery along with Sherlock. There’s always something happening, and that involvement is key,” he adds.
Bringing that famous “art of deduction” to life on stage was no small task. Without film tricks, the team had to get creative. “It was important that people feel how cool and intelligent Sherlock Holmes is — that he can deduce so much just by observing something or someone. While rewriting, I wanted those elements to remain accurate, but also ensure that the play is entertaining,” he explains.
The production keeps things moving with no blackouts between scenes, relying instead on seamless transitions powered by light and music. Add to that a cast that has built strong on-stage chemistry through workshops and games, and you get a performance that feels lively rather than rehearsed.
For all its cleverness, the intention behind the play is refreshingly simple. “There’s no major message I’m trying to convey. My intention is simply to entertain audiences with a character they already love. If they watch this play and feel inspired to see more theatre, that’s the best feedback I could ask for,” he concludes.
Tickets at Rs 400.
April 25, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm.
At Rangabhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle.
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