Reimagined Sherlock Holmes play brings post-Independence India, laughter and audience sleuthing to Hyderabad stage

What happens when the world’s most famous detective trades foggy London streets for post-independence India? Bengaluru-based theatre production Theatrenama is coming to the city with the answer, and it comes with a mix of mystery, humour, and a fair bit of theatrical flair in Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Missing Author.

A reimagined Sherlock invites Hyderabad audiences to solve a 1950s India mystery through interactive, fast-paced stagecraft

Originally written in the 1980s by Peter John Cooper, the play has been almost entirely reworked for this version, with director Vastal Baran rebuilding it. “I took the rights to the play and rewrote it from an Indian audience’s perspective. Almost 90 per cent of the script has been changed. The characters are still from the world of Sherlock Holmes, but they’ve been adapted in a way that feels relatable to Indian audiences,” he explains. The result is a Sherlock Holmes who still deduces brilliantly, but now does so in a setting much closer to home.

Set in India around the 1950s, the play explores the shifting dynamics between British and Indian identities. That context adds texture, but the tone is anything but heavy. In fact, this Sherlock leans into laughs more than you might expect. “Usually, in the original Sherlock stories, the humour is quite dry. In this version, I’ve managed to add a layer that really makes people laugh — going to an extreme that suits the tastes of Indian audiences. Think less polite chuckles and more full-on laughter,” he shares.

The storytelling also invites the audience to do a bit of detective work themselves. This is not a sit-back-and-watch kind of mystery. “This play is more psychological. By the end, the audience has to actively engage — they’re not just watching, they’re solving the mystery along with Sherlock. There’s always something happening, and that involvement is key,” he adds.